Suryakumar to lead in Hardik's absence in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 season opener

"We have been officially communicated that he [Hardik] has to miss [the first game]," Mahela Jayawardene, the MI head coach, said in a press meet in Mumbai on Wednesday, confirming that Suryakumar would be leading the side for the game.

Hardik said he was not aware of the consequences of maintaining a slow over-rate in last season's game.

"That is out of my control. Last year what occurred is part of the sport. We bowled the last over one-and-a-half or two minutes late. At that point I didn't know the consequences," Hardik said. "It is unfortunate, but the rules say it. I will have to go with the process. Next season, if they continue or not continue [with this rule], I think that is on the higher authorities. They can definitely see what best can be done.

"Surya, obviously, leads India [in T20Is] as well. When I'm not there, he is the ideal choice in this format."

MI's first game is against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on March 23. They will be without Hardik as well as Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from the lower-back injury that has kept him out of action since January. Bumrah is expected to miss more than one match.

Hardik was penalised for MI's slow over-rate in their last league game of IPL 2024, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Since that was his third offence of the season, Hardik was given a one-match suspension for his next IPL game, along with an INR 30 lakh fine.

He will be available for MI's second game, also away, in Ahmedabad against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 29. MI's first home match is two days later, when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 31. They then play two matches in the first week of April: LSG in Lucknow on April 4 and at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7.