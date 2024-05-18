Hardik banned for MI's slow over rate, will miss first game next season

It was the third time this IPL that MI failed to maintain a minimum over rate. As a result, Hardik, apart from the one-match ban, was fined INR 30 lakhs and the rest of the playing XII, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 lakhs or 50% of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

It was a forgettable season for both MI and Hardik. The 18-run defeat to LSG meant MI finished with just four wins from their 14 games and finished at the bottom of the points table. Hardik, who had come in as a pre-season trade and had taken over captaincy from Rohit Sharma, was booed by the Wankhede crowd throughout the tournament. On the field, he scored 216 runs at an average of 18.00 and a strike rate of 143.04. With the ball, he took 11 wickets at an economy of 10.75.