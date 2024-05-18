Matches (13)
67th Match (N), Wankhede, May 17, 2024, Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
214/6
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
(20 ov, T:215) 196/6

LSG won by 18 runs

75 (29)
nicholas-pooran
123.83 ptsImpact List
nicholas-pooran
Report

MI finish bottom but Pooran-inspired win fails to take LSG into the playoffs

Mumbai Indians suffered their tenth defeat of the season despite three-wicket hauls from Thushara and Chawla and Rohit Sharma's 38-ball 68

Sreshth Shah
Sreshth Shah
17-May-2024 • 58 mins ago
3:42

Pooran, a possible captaincy candidate for LSG next year?

Lucknow Super Giants 214 for 6 (Pooran 75, Rahul 55, Thushara 3-28, Chawla 3-29) beat Mumbai Indians 196 for 6 (Rohit 68, Dhir 62*, Bishnoi 2-37, Naveen 2-50) by 18 runs
On a bittersweet evening for Mumbai Indians (MI) fans at the Wankhede Stadium, a high-octane Rohit Sharma fifty gave them something to be happy about, but they also saw their side slump to their tenth defeat of the season to finish bottom of the points table.
The victors, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), too, were left with a what-could-have-been feeling as their seventh win of the season took them to the important landmark of 14 points, but a straggling net run-rate of -0.667 left them just outside the top four. In any case, despite scoring 214 batting first, LSG needed an impossible margin of victory to get their NRR where it would have been useful.
On the night, it was Nicholas Pooran who rescued LSG from a familiar situation. With their top order struggling again, his 29-ball 75 brought life to a sluggish innings against an inexperienced MI attack that played without Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar his replacement.
MI began the chase in dazzling fashion on the back of Rohit's barrage of boundaries on either side of a short rain delay, but they slid from 88 for no loss to 120 for 5 in the middle overs, effectively ending their chances of putting up a realistic fight.
The result meant MI, under new captain Hardik Pandya, finished last for the second time in three seasons. LSG will end up missing the playoffs for the first time in their three-season history.

Pooran goes 360!

LSG gave Devdutt Padikkal another go this season at the top. But he finished the way he had started, with a duck.
Nuwan Thushara got the new ball to sling into Padikkal, and Tendulkar too troubled No. 3 Marcus Stoinis early with the swinging delivery. Piyush Chawla also kept LSG quiet enough to prise out Stoinis and Deepak Hooda in quick succession, and at 69 for 3 in the tenth over, LSG's innings was moving without direction.
But Pooran changed that, even masking KL Rahul's inability to get quick runs. As Rahul moved to only 40 in his first 33 balls, Pooran bashed 22 runs off Anshul Kamboj's 12th over, and then hit consecutive sixes off Hardik in the 13th.
He saved his best for the 14th when Tendulkar's first two balls went for 12, and after an injury forced the bowler to leave the field, replacement bowler Naman Dhir got pummelled for two sixes. That over went for 29.
Not all of Pooran's shots were pretty, but he rode his luck. Even though he and Rahul fell as part of three wickets in three balls, their partnership and the late assault from Ayush Badoni (22 in ten balls) gave LSG 214 for 6.

Rohit finishes on a high

Rohit came into the match with scores of 6, 8, 4, 11, 4 and 19. Among India's batters for the T20 World Cup, he was the most out of form. But, on his way out of the season, Rohit batted the way he was expected to when captaincy was taken away from him at the start of IPL 2024.
He hit boundaries on either side of the wicket alongside new opening partner Dewald Brevis to get MI off the blocks early in the 215 chase. He also made up for a streaky early boundary to hit Matt Henry for sixes over midwicket and long-off in the second over.
Then, through the fifth, sixth, and seventh overs, Rohit enjoyed the pace-on deliveries and hammered Mohsin Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq for six fours and a six in the space of 18 balls. It got him to his fifty in 28 balls and put MI ahead in the chase.

Krunal, Bishnoi trigger collapse

But MI and Rohit found themselves in a squeeze as the LSG spinners came on. Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi, occasional boundaries aside, made an impact with tidy spells to slow MI down. The two of them also took sharp outfield catches to help LSG's cause.
After holding on to a spectacular sliding catch at long-off to dismiss Brevis in the ninth over off Naveen, Krunal got Suryakumar Yadav sweeping to deep third for a three-ball duck in the tenth over. Bishnoi, who took the tough juggling catch for that Suryakumar dismissal, then had Rohit slicing to Mohsin at short third in the 11th.
Hardik couldn't do much, and Nehal Wadhera then became Bishnoi's second victim. Together, the middle overs saw MI lose five wickets for only 22 runs in 34 balls.

Dhir shows his worth

With Ishan Kishan looking off-colour from No. 4, MI's game looked done after Wadhera's dismissal in the 15th over. But Dhir gave the home fans some positives for next season with a dazzling unbeaten 28-ball 62 that took MI to 196.
His second boundary of the evening, a scoop off a short ball behind the keeper, showed off his intent, and he followed it up with more big shots.
The three sixes in the space of five balls across the 19th and 20th overs gave MI a bit of hope, but another spectacular fielding effort from Krunal on the boundary line stopped a second six to start the final over, and that took the wind out of the chase.
Sreshth Shah is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @sreshthx

MI Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RG Sharma
caught6838
D Brevis
caught2320
SA Yadav
caught03
Ishan Kishan
bowled1415
HH Pandya
caught1613
N Wadhera
caught13
Naman Dhir
not out6228
R Shepherd
not out11
Extras(nb 1, w 10)
Total196(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1393191.428
RR1385160.273
SRH1375150.406
CSK1376140.528
DC147714-0.377
LSG147714-0.667
RCB1367120.387
GT145712-1.063
PBKS135810-0.347
MI144108-0.318
Full Table
