U.S.A. vs Oman, 72nd Match at Lauderhill, WCL 2, May 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
72nd Match, Lauderhill, May 27, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Current RR: 5.02
• Last 5 ov (RR): 24/0 (4.80)
ODI CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|61
|68
|4
|1
|89.70
|1 (2b)
|16 (13b)
(lhb)
|12
|25
|0
|0
|48.00
|1 (4b)
|7 (18b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|2.6
|0
|22
|0
|7.33
|10
|4
|0
|1 - 0 - 2 - 0
(lb)
|9
|0
|39
|1
|4.33
|28
|3
|0
|9 - 0 - 39 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|33
|981
|120*
|35.04
|18
|261
|59
|21.75
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|5
|2
|1/29
|77.00
|12
|25
|4/25
|18.16
Partnership: 35 Runs, 46 B (RR: 4.56) • Last Bat: Milind Kumar 11 (24b) • FOW: 161/4 (31.2 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 12:50
38.6
1
Hassnain Shah to Harmeet Singh, 1 run
38.5
•
Hassnain Shah to Harmeet Singh, no run
38.4
•
Hassnain Shah to Harmeet Singh, no run
38.3
•
Hassnain Shah to Harmeet Singh, no run
38.2
1
Hassnain Shah to Mukkamalla, 1 run
38.1
•
Hassnain Shah to Mukkamalla, no run
end of over 388 runs
USA: 194/4CRR: 5.10
Saiteja Mukkamalla60 (66b 4x4 1x6)
Harmeet Singh11 (21b)
Samay Shrivastava 9-0-39-1
Aryan Bisht 3-1-14-0
37.6
1
Samay to Mukkamalla, 1 run
37.5
1
Samay to Harmeet Singh, 1 run
37.4
1
Samay to Mukkamalla, 1 run
37.3
•
Samay to Mukkamalla, no run
37.2
4
Samay to Mukkamalla, FOUR runs
37.1
1
Samay to Harmeet Singh, 1 run
end of over 379 runs
USA: 186/4CRR: 5.02
Harmeet Singh9 (19b)
Saiteja Mukkamalla54 (62b 3x4 1x6)
Aryan Bisht 3-1-14-0
Samay Shrivastava 8-0-31-1
36.6
1
Bisht to Harmeet Singh, 1 run
36.5
1
Bisht to Mukkamalla, 1 run
36.5
1w
Bisht to Mukkamalla, 1 wide
36.4
1
Bisht to Harmeet Singh, 1 run
36.3
3
Bisht to Mukkamalla, 3 runs
36.2
1
Bisht to Harmeet Singh, 1 run
36.1
1
Bisht to Mukkamalla, 1 run
end of over 363 runs
USA: 177/4CRR: 4.91
Harmeet Singh6 (16b)
Saiteja Mukkamalla49 (59b 3x4 1x6)
Samay Shrivastava 8-0-31-1
Aryan Bisht 2-1-5-0
35.6
•
Samay to Harmeet Singh, no run
Commentary Feedback
Worm
U.S.A.
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
61 runs (68)
4 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
15 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
93%
12 runs (25)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
off drive
3 runs
0 four0 six
Control
92%
Current bowlers
O
2.6
M
0
R
22
W
0
ECO
7.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
O
9
M
0
R
39
W
1
ECO
4.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
United States of America
SK PatelShayan Jahangir
30 (34)
37 (30)
69 (64)
SK PatelMD Patel
11 (13)
7 (16)
19 (29)
MD PatelSR Mukkamalla
19 (24)
27 (31)
46 (55)
Milind KumarSR Mukkamalla
11 (24)
12 (16)
27 (40)
Harmeet SinghSR Mukkamalla
12 (25)
22 (21)
35* (46)
Match details
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
|Toss
|Oman, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4879
|Match days
|27 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Scoring Breakdown
U.S.A.
Oman
66/0
Power Play
-
130/4
Middle Overs
-
1
Sixes
-
18
Fours
-
78
Runs In Boundaries
-
40%
Dot ball percentage
-
8
Extras conceded
-
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
USA break India's 1985 record for lowest total defended in a men's ODI
For the first time in 4671 completed ODIs, fast bowlers did not bowl a single ball in the game
Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract
The decision was taken by the board as his two-year contract came to an end
Stuart Law let go as USA head coach
"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket
Rahul Chopra handed reins after Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE's ODI captain
Chopra will lead UAE at the ICC CWC League 2 tri-series in Oman in November
U.S.A. Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|41
|47
|caught
|37
|30
|bowled
|26
|40
|not out
|61
|68
|lbw
|11
|24
|not out
|12
|25
|Extras
|(lb 4, w 4)
|Total
|196(4 wkts; 38.6 ovs)
<1 / 3>