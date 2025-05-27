Matches (2)
U.S.A. vs Oman, 72nd Match at Lauderhill, WCL 2, May 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
72nd Match, Lauderhill, May 27, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
PrevNext

Oman chose to field.

Current RR: 5.02
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 24/0 (4.80)
Live
ODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Saiteja Mukkamalla* 
(rhb)
61684189.701 (2b)16 (13b)
Harmeet Singh 
(lhb)
12250048.001 (4b)7 (18b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Hassnain Shah 
2.602207.3310401 - 0 - 2 - 0
Samay Shrivastava 
(lb)
903914.3328309 - 0 - 39 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
33981120*35.04
182615921.75
MatWktsBBIAve
521/2977.00
12254/2518.16
Partnership: 35 Runs, 46 B (RR: 4.56) Last BatMilind Kumar 11 (24b) FOW161/4 (31.2 Ov)
1
1
38th
1
1
1
4
1
37th
1
1
1w
1
3
1
1
36th
1
1
1
35th
Match centre Ground time: 12:50
38.6
1
Hassnain Shah to Harmeet Singh, 1 run
38.5
Hassnain Shah to Harmeet Singh, no run
38.4
Hassnain Shah to Harmeet Singh, no run
38.3
Hassnain Shah to Harmeet Singh, no run
38.2
1
Hassnain Shah to Mukkamalla, 1 run
38.1
Hassnain Shah to Mukkamalla, no run
end of over 388 runs
USA: 194/4CRR: 5.10 
Saiteja Mukkamalla60 (66b 4x4 1x6)
Harmeet Singh11 (21b)
Samay Shrivastava 9-0-39-1
Aryan Bisht 3-1-14-0
37.6
1
Samay to Mukkamalla, 1 run
37.5
1
Samay to Harmeet Singh, 1 run
37.4
1
Samay to Mukkamalla, 1 run
37.3
Samay to Mukkamalla, no run
37.2
4
Samay to Mukkamalla, FOUR runs
37.1
1
Samay to Harmeet Singh, 1 run
end of over 379 runs
USA: 186/4CRR: 5.02 
Harmeet Singh9 (19b)
Saiteja Mukkamalla54 (62b 3x4 1x6)
Aryan Bisht 3-1-14-0
Samay Shrivastava 8-0-31-1
36.6
1
Bisht to Harmeet Singh, 1 run
36.5
1
Bisht to Mukkamalla, 1 run
36.5
1w
Bisht to Mukkamalla, 1 wide
36.4
1
Bisht to Harmeet Singh, 1 run
36.3
3
Bisht to Mukkamalla, 3 runs
36.2
1
Bisht to Harmeet Singh, 1 run
36.1
1
Bisht to Mukkamalla, 1 run
end of over 363 runs
USA: 177/4CRR: 4.91 
Harmeet Singh6 (16b)
Saiteja Mukkamalla49 (59b 3x4 1x6)
Samay Shrivastava 8-0-31-1
Aryan Bisht 2-1-5-0
35.6
Samay to Harmeet Singh, no run
Read full commentary
Worm
U.S.A.
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
SR Mukkamalla
61 runs (68)
4 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
15 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
93%
Harmeet Singh
12 runs (25)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
off drive
3 runs
0 four0 six
Control
92%
Current bowlers
Hassnain Shah
O
2.6
M
0
R
22
W
0
ECO
7.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
S Shrivastava
O
9
M
0
R
39
W
1
ECO
4.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoUnited States of America
SK PatelShayan Jahangir
30 (34)
69 (64)
37 (30)
SK PatelMD Patel
11 (13)
19 (29)
7 (16)
MD PatelSR Mukkamalla
19 (24)
46 (55)
27 (31)
Milind KumarSR Mukkamalla
11 (24)
27 (40)
12 (16)
Harmeet SinghSR Mukkamalla
12 (25)
35* (46)
22 (21)
View more stats
Match details
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
TossOman, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4879
Match days27 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
U.S.A.
Jermaine Lindo
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Reserve Umpire
U.S.A.
Vijaya Mallela
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
Language
English
Scoring Breakdown
U.S.A.U.S.A.
OmanOman
66/0
Power Play
-
130/4
Middle Overs
-
1
Sixes
-
18
Fours
-
78
Runs In Boundaries
-
40%
Dot ball percentage
-
8
Extras conceded
-
U.S.A. Innings
Player NameRB
SK Patel
caught4147
Shayan Jahangir
caught3730
MD Patel
bowled2640
SR Mukkamalla
not out6168
Milind Kumar
lbw1124
Harmeet Singh
not out1225
Extras(lb 4, w 4)
Total196(4 wkts; 38.6 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA19136260.788
NED20126260.279
OMA19116240.065
SCOT1695201.070
CAN209920-0.158
NAM2071314-0.544
UAE163136-1.294
NEP12286-0.271
Full Table