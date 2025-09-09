Matches (16)
2nd Match, Group A (N), Dubai (DICS), September 10, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
57
India FlagIndia
(4.3/20 ov, T:58) 60/1

India won by 9 wickets (with 93 balls remaining)

4/7
kuldeep-yadav
55.83 ptsImpact List
kuldeep-yadav
UAE look to script upset of the year against T20 world champions India

UAE coach Lalchand Rajput will be up against the team of his country of origin, whom he coached to the T20 World Cup truimph in 2007

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
09-Sep-2025
2:38

Best of Asia Cup feat. Kohli, Naseem, Rajapaksa and others

Big picture: It's India against Lalchand Rajput's UAE

It's been a month and five days since the most lucrative banner in cricket took field. It is rare that India get such a long break from international cricket. They resume international cricket with a tournament that to the cynical mind exists so that other Asian boards can benefit from India's economic heft and in turn support the BCCI in the boardroom. However, one mustn't downplay the opportunity it gives to some of the smaller teams to play big-time opposition.
Like UAE, India's first opponents, who have played a full T20I tri- series since India last played international cricket. They came within a shot of upsetting Afghanistan even though they didn't win a single match in the tournament. This is just the kind of tough cricket they needed before facing the best team in the world in a year in which their momentum of a bilateral series win against Bangladesh was thwarted by two defeats in ten days to Uganda in the Pearl of Africa series.
Make no mistake, they are coming up against the reigning T20 world champions, who are not just the only team to have won every match in a T20 World Cup but one that has only got better since that campaign. India may have a small weakness in not having a specialist bowler who can hit sixes, but their specialist batting's firepower and their specialist bowling's uniqueness makes them strong contenders for being the best T20 empire ever created.
Who else to know the powerhouse India have become than the UAE coach, Lalchand Rajput, who took India to their first T20 World Cup campaign when the superstars of the game were not even serious about the format? If Rajput and captain Muhammad Waseem can plot a win against India, it will be the upset of the year.

Form guide

India: WWLWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)
UAE: LLLLL

In the spotlight: Shubman Gill and Simranjeet Singh

India's Test captain Shubman Gill is making a comeback into the T20I team. Not just any comeback but one as a vice-captain, which suggests he will take his opening position. There can be an argument made that he never lost the place, he was asked to vacate it as he prepared for what was perceived as more important cricket at that time. Now he comes back as India get a little more serious about their combination in the lead-up to their world title defence early next year. And he comes back with form: 650 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 155.87 while batting within himself.
Fellow Punjabi, Ludhiana's Simranjeet Singh bowled to Gill in the nets when the India Test captain was about 12 years old. Always on the fringes of Punjab and Kings XI Punjab, left-arm spinner Simranjeet was stranded in Dubai during the Covid-19 lockdown. He ended up staying back, coaching young cricketers, and now, at 35, will come up against Gill, who has just turned 26.

Team news: Will Sanju Samson get a chance?

The big question for India is around Sanju Samson and the No. 8. If Gill takes the opening slot alongside Abhishek Sharma, does Samson bat at No. 3 or in the middle order or does he get to play at all? An ideal T20 combination won't ask him to bat out of position or disrupt their Nos. 3 and 4, which should open the door for Jitesh Sharma to come back into the XI. Stranger things have happened, though, and there is a lot of popular backing for Samson.
The other question for India is: do they play four specialist bowlers plus two allrounders and have no batting from No. 8 onwards or do they go three plus three? If they go four plus two, they could play both mystery spinners in Kuldeep Yadav Varun Chakravarthy, with Harshit Rana asked to do a batting job at No. 8. Three plus three will call for one of the spinners to be left out unless the pitch is a turner, which it doesn't seem to be.
India (possible): 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
Alishan Sharafu, back to opening the innings during the tri-series after an experiment to space the big hitters out through the order, should continue doing so with captain Waseem. Asif Khan and wicketkeeper Rahul Chopra should form the rest of the core of the batting. Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid and Haider Ali are the core of the bowling, with Simranjeet making an impression with figures of 4-0-24-1 in his only match this year.
UAE (possible): 1 Muhammad Waseem (capt), 2 Alishan Sharafu, 3 Rahul Chopra (wk), 4 Asif Khan, 5 Muhammad Farooq, 6 Harshit Kaushik, 7 Muhammad Zohaib, 8 Muhammad Jawadullah/Saghir Khan, 9 Haider Ali, 10 Junaid Siddique, 11 Muhammad Rohid

Pitch and conditions

When India played in Dubai earlier in the year, in the ODI Champions Trophy, they unleashed four spinners on a used surface. The pitches are likely to be fresher and livelier for the Asia Cup, which might call for more balanced attacks and a second specialist fast bowler to partner Jasprit Bumrah. The oppressive heat at this time of the year will test the conditioning of both the sides.

Stats and trivia

  • UAE have played India only once in T20Is, losing by nine wickets in the 2016 Asia Cup. They have also lost each of their three ODIs against India, the last of those in the 2015 World Cup.
  • India hold a 24-3 win-loss record in T20Is since the start of the last T20 World Cup.
United Arab EmiratesIndiaU.A.E. vs IndiaMen's T20 Asia Cup

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
IND 100%
UAEIND
100%50%100%UAE InningsIND Innings

Over 5 • IND 60/1

India won by 9 wickets (with 93 balls remaining)
India Innings
Player NameRB
Abhishek Sharma
caught3016
Shubman Gill
not out209
SA Yadav
not out72
Extras(w 3)
Total60(1 wkt; 4.3 ovs)
Men's T20 Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND110210.483
UAE1010-10.483
OMA-----
PAK-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG11024.700
HKG1010-4.700
BAN-----
SL-----
Full Table