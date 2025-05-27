Matches (2)
WCL 2 (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)

LSG vs RCB, 70th Match at Lucknow, IPL, May 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Strategic Timeout
70th Match (N), Lucknow, May 27, 2025, Indian Premier League
RCB need 152 runs in 78 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 10.85
 • Required RR: 11.69
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 45/1 (9.00)
forecasterWin Probability:RCB 23.84%LSG 76.16%
T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Virat Kohli* 
(rhb)
371970194.735 (4b)4 (3b)
Rajat Patidar 
(rhb)
7410175.006 (3b)5 (2b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Digvesh Rathi 
(lb)
201809.002201 - 0 - 10 - 0
Akash Singh 
(lmf)
201517.506301 - 0 - 6 - 1
MatRunsHSAve
41213471122*42.10
882727112*36.36
MatWktsBBIAve
15172/825.29
23203/1932.50
Partnership: 15 Runs, 8 B (RR: 11.25) Last BatPhil Salt 30 (19b) FOW61/1 (5.4 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Lucknow Super Giants - 2 of 2, Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2 of 2
Record152

Marsh and Rishabh Pant's 152-run partnership is LSG's highest for the 2nd wicket in IPL, breaking the record of 121 between Marsh and Pooran
1
1
4
1
2
1
6th
4
1
W
1
5th
4
1
4
1w
4th
4
1
1
4
1
3rd
2
4
1
1
Match centre Ground time: 22:21
Scores: Chandan Duorah | Comms: Ekanth
end of over 710 runs
RCB: 76/1CRR: 10.85 RRR: 11.69 • Need 152 from 78b
Virat Kohli37 (19b 7x4)
Rajat Patidar7 (4b 1x4)
Digvesh Rathi 2-0-18-0
Akash Singh 2-0-15-1

Timeout. A calculated chase so far. LSG will be a couple of wickets away in the next 5-10 overs though. Pitch is still good. If pacers' slower balls start sticking, that might change

6.6
1
Rathi to Kohli, 1 run

Full on fourth, worked to long-on

6.5
1
Rathi to Patidar, 1 run

Looked like he gave it air, but it's 100ks. Swept on the bounce to long-on

Bishnoi at slip

6.4
4
Rathi to Patidar, FOUR runs

Edged, no slip. Four. Rathi beats Patidar for pace as he looks to cut. Carrom ball was over 100ks

6.3
1
Rathi to Kohli, 1 run

97ks full ball on leg, flicked to deep square off the inside-half

6.2
2
Rathi to Kohli, 2 runs

Cut to the left of deep cover. Fourth-stump googly at 95ks spun in a touch and skidded. Good ball but Kohli was smooth

6.1
1
Rathi to Patidar, 1 run

Misfield again, cover was walking back and got bad bounced. Bishnoi there. Was a length ball on fourth that was punched

Chinna: "Rathi's Insta will be on fire if he picks Kohli & does a signature!!!"

end of over 66 runs • 1 wicket
RCB: 66/1CRR: 11.00 RRR: 11.57 • Need 162 from 84b
Virat Kohli33 (16b 7x4)
Rajat Patidar1 (1b)
Akash Singh 2-0-15-1
Avesh Khan 1-0-10-0

Amit: "RCB must bring in Romario next followed by Livingstone if they need to have a realistic shot at this target."

5.6
4
Akash Singh to Kohli, FOUR runs

Slight misfield to the left by backward point and it races away. Was a shortish ball around shoulder height, Kohli got the bat facing down on the late cut

5.5
1
Akash Singh to Patidar, 1 run

Slower and fullish on the pads, flicked to deep square leg

Patidar, in as the impact player. Suyash out

sub
IMPACT SUBRCB
RM Patidar
Suyash Sharma
5.4
W
Akash Singh to Salt, OUT

No getting away this time, Salt is caught at cover. Akash whacks it into the pitch, 147ks although it didn't look that fast, angling away outside off. Salt didn't move across, tried to slap it over extra. It rose just above the shoulder, he jumped but still couldn't reach it.

Phil Salt c Rathi b Akash Singh 30 (19b 6x4 0x6) SR: 157.89
5.3
Akash Singh to Salt, no run

Salt gets away with it. Almost got out to a high-ish full toss. Pace on, around thigh-high and angling away through fourth. Salt didn't make room and tried to carve it over extra, bottom hand came off. On the bounce to cover who ran in

5.2
1
Akash Singh to Kohli, 1 run

Flicked off the pads to deep midwicket. 108ks on a fullish length at the pads

5.1
Akash Singh to Kohli, no run

Scoots low off a length. It angled away through fifth. Kohli semi-collapsed after trying to drive it on the up through cover

end of over 510 runs
RCB: 60/0CRR: 12.00 RRR: 11.20 • Need 168 from 90b
Phil Salt30 (17b 6x4)
Virat Kohli28 (13b 6x4)
Avesh Khan 1-0-10-0
Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-11-0

ddn: "Such low risk cricket from these two. No sixes but 12 fours!" Salt's made some of it look risk-free, he's hitting on-stump balls through the off side

Pant back on now, has his gloves on.

4.6
Avesh Khan to Salt, no run

140ks yorker following Salt as he makes room, whips it while sliding the back foot away. Finds square leg

4.5
4
Avesh Khan to Salt, FOUR runs

Flat-batted again despite the lack of room. Back of length on middle and leg, Salt's able to make room just before playing the shot

4.4
Avesh Khan to Salt, no run

Wide and shortish, goes past the flashy cut. Salt cleared his front leg and was beyond his reach. Not given wide, Salt surprised

4.3
Avesh Khan to Salt, no run

Yorker on middle, perfect execution from wide of the crease. Jammed to mid-off

4.2
1
Avesh Khan to Kohli, 1 run

Wide on a back of length, cut to deep-backward point

4.1
4
Avesh Khan to Kohli, FOUR runs

Wow, that's pulled between mid-on and midwicket. Got it off shoulder height, it came slightly slowly off the pitch. Hit from in front of the body, wrists rolled again to reduce the risk.

4.1
1w
Avesh Khan to Kohli, 1 wide

Goes yorker. Fires a low fully down leg, it goes past the attempted flick

LSG Flag
LSG in Powerplay overs (in IPL, 2025)
INNS
14
WKTS
17
ECON
10.79
AVE
52.05

Avesh on

end of over 411 runs
RCB: 50/0CRR: 12.50 RRR: 11.12 • Need 178 from 96b
Phil Salt26 (13b 5x4)
Virat Kohli23 (11b 5x4)
Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-11-0
Digvesh Rathi 1-0-8-0
3.6
4
Shahbaz Ahmed to Salt, FOUR runs

Another cut, finds the gap despite the off-side field being loaded. Went well to the left of Rathi at cover. Ball was on a length, came very flat and didn't offer much room. Was on leg replay shows. Salt just moved late. RCB's fifty up in four overs

Worm
LSG
RCB
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
V Kohli
37 runs (19)
7 fours0 six
Productive shot
pull
12 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
89%
RM Patidar
7 runs (4)
1 four0 six
Productive shot
square drive
4 runs
1 four0 six
Control
75%
Current bowlers
DS Rathi
O
2
M
0
R
18
W
0
ECO
9
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
Akash Singh
O
2
M
0
R
15
W
1
ECO
7.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
Partnerships
Team LogoLucknow Super Giants
MR MarshMP Breetzke
7 (4)
25 (16)
14 (12)
MR MarshRR Pant
60 (33)
152 (78)
83 (45)
N PooranRR Pant
13 (10)
49 (26)
35 (16)
RR PantAbdul Samad
0 (0)
1* (1)
1 (1)
Team LogoRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
V KohliPD Salt
29 (15)
61 (34)
30 (19)
V KohliRM Patidar
8 (4)
15* (8)
7 (4)
View more stats
Match details
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
TossRoyal Challengers Bengaluru, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Players per sideLucknow Super Giants 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
Match days27 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
LSG Player Replacement
Impact player
Akash Singh
in
Mitchell Marsh
 out (1st innings, 19.6 ov)
RCB Player Replacement
Impact player
Rajat Patidar
in
Suyash Sharma
 out (2nd innings, 5.4 ov)
Umpires
England
Michael GoughDRS
India
Virender SharmaDRS
TV Umpire
India
Ulhas Gandhe
Reserve Umpire
India
Kannur Swaroopanand
Match Referee
India
Pankaj Dharmani
Language
English
Win Probability
LSG 76.16%
LSGRCB
100%50%100%LSG InningsRCB Innings

Over 7 • RCB 76/1

RCB needed 152 runs from 78 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
Scoring Breakdown
LSGLSG
RCBRCB
55/1
Power Play
66/1
129/1
Middle Overs
10/0
43/1
Final Overs
-
14
Sixes
-
17
Fours
14
152
Runs In Boundaries
56
30%
Dot ball percentage
10%
14
Extras conceded
2
RCB Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
caught3019
V Kohli
not out3719
RM Patidar
not out74
Extras(w 2)
Total76(1 wkt; 7 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PBKS1494190.372
GT1495180.254
RCB1384170.255
MI1486161.142
DC1476150.011
SRH146713-0.241
LSG136712-0.337
KKR145712-0.305
RR144108-0.549
CSK144108-0.647
Full Table