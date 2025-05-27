Full on fourth, worked to long-on
LSG vs RCB, 70th Match at Lucknow, IPL, May 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
RCB need 152 runs in 78 balls.Stats view
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|37
|19
|7
|0
|194.73
|5 (4b)
|4 (3b)
(rhb)
|7
|4
|1
|0
|175.00
|6 (3b)
|5 (2b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(lb)
|2
|0
|18
|0
|9.00
|2
|2
|0
|1 - 0 - 10 - 0
(lmf)
|2
|0
|15
|1
|7.50
|6
|3
|0
|1 - 0 - 6 - 1
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|412
|13471
|122*
|42.10
|88
|2727
|112*
|36.36
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|15
|17
|2/8
|25.29
|23
|20
|3/19
|32.50
Record152Marsh and Rishabh Pant's 152-run partnership is LSG's highest for the 2nd wicket in IPL, breaking the record of 121 between Marsh and Pooran
Timeout. A calculated chase so far. LSG will be a couple of wickets away in the next 5-10 overs though. Pitch is still good. If pacers' slower balls start sticking, that might change
Looked like he gave it air, but it's 100ks. Swept on the bounce to long-on
Bishnoi at slip
Edged, no slip. Four. Rathi beats Patidar for pace as he looks to cut. Carrom ball was over 100ks
97ks full ball on leg, flicked to deep square off the inside-half
Cut to the left of deep cover. Fourth-stump googly at 95ks spun in a touch and skidded. Good ball but Kohli was smooth
Misfield again, cover was walking back and got bad bounced. Bishnoi there. Was a length ball on fourth that was punched
Chinna: "Rathi's Insta will be on fire if he picks Kohli & does a signature!!!"
Amit: "RCB must bring in Romario next followed by Livingstone if they need to have a realistic shot at this target."
Slight misfield to the left by backward point and it races away. Was a shortish ball around shoulder height, Kohli got the bat facing down on the late cut
Slower and fullish on the pads, flicked to deep square leg
Patidar, in as the impact player. Suyash out
No getting away this time, Salt is caught at cover. Akash whacks it into the pitch, 147ks although it didn't look that fast, angling away outside off. Salt didn't move across, tried to slap it over extra. It rose just above the shoulder, he jumped but still couldn't reach it.
Salt gets away with it. Almost got out to a high-ish full toss. Pace on, around thigh-high and angling away through fourth. Salt didn't make room and tried to carve it over extra, bottom hand came off. On the bounce to cover who ran in
Flicked off the pads to deep midwicket. 108ks on a fullish length at the pads
Scoots low off a length. It angled away through fifth. Kohli semi-collapsed after trying to drive it on the up through cover
ddn: "Such low risk cricket from these two. No sixes but 12 fours!" Salt's made some of it look risk-free, he's hitting on-stump balls through the off side
Pant back on now, has his gloves on.
140ks yorker following Salt as he makes room, whips it while sliding the back foot away. Finds square leg
Flat-batted again despite the lack of room. Back of length on middle and leg, Salt's able to make room just before playing the shot
Wide and shortish, goes past the flashy cut. Salt cleared his front leg and was beyond his reach. Not given wide, Salt surprised
Yorker on middle, perfect execution from wide of the crease. Jammed to mid-off
Wide on a back of length, cut to deep-backward point
Wow, that's pulled between mid-on and midwicket. Got it off shoulder height, it came slightly slowly off the pitch. Hit from in front of the body, wrists rolled again to reduce the risk.
Goes yorker. Fires a low fully down leg, it goes past the attempted flick
Avesh on
Another cut, finds the gap despite the off-side field being loaded. Went well to the left of Rathi at cover. Ball was on a length, came very flat and didn't offer much room. Was on leg replay shows. Salt just moved late. RCB's fifty up in four overs
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|Toss
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Players per side
|Lucknow Super Giants 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
|Match days
|27 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
|LSG Player Replacement
Impact player:
|RCB Player Replacement
Impact player:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 7 • RCB 76/1RCB needed 152 runs from 78 balls