Pant fined INR 30 lakh for third slow over-rate offence
The other members of the playing XII were each fined either INR 12 lakh or 50% of their respective match fees, whichever is lower
Rishabh Pant, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain, has been fined for his team's slow over-rate during Tuesday's IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) held in Lucknow.
As it was LSG third offence of the season - the first and second were on April 5 and April 26 respectively - under the IPL's code of conduct relating to over-rate offences, Pant was fined INR 30 lakh. The other members of the playing XII were each fined either INR 12 lakh or 50% of their respective match fees, whichever is lower.
Despite this being Pant's third offence, he will not be suspended, as was the case till IPL 2024. The rule was amended ahead of IPL 2025, although Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya missed his team's season opener because his suspension had carried forward from last season.
On Tuesday, Pant's unbeaten 118 off 61 balls had steered LSG to 227 for 3 after they were asked to bat, but RCB chased it down with eight balls and six wickets to spare, thanks to Virat Kohli's 54 and Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 85.
LSG finished the season with six wins and 12 points from 14 games and were seventh on the ten-team points table. RCB, meanwhile, have qualified for Qualifier 1 with 19 points from the league phase.