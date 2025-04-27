Rishabh Pant fined for slow over-rate offence against MI
It was Delhi Capitals' second over-rate offence in IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been fined after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate during their defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Sunday.
Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs because it was DC's second over-rate offence in IPL 2025, while the rest of the playing XI including the Impact Player will be fined "either INR 6 lakhs or 25% of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," according to the tournament's code of conduct.
LSG had chosen to bowl first on a hot afternoon in Mumbai. They conceded 215 for 7 in 20 overs and lost the chase by 54 runs after being dismissed for 161. It was a tough game for Pant, who was dismissed for 4 of 2 balls, extending his poor run this season: he's scored only 110 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 98.21.
LSG remained on ten points after suffering their fifth defeat in ten games, while MI rose to second temporarily on 12 points after recording their fifth successive victory.
Along with Pant, Shubman Gill (GT), Axar Patel (DC), Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals - RR), Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru - RCB), Riyan Parag (RR) and Hardik Pandya (MI) have also been penalised for slow over-rate offences so far this season. Unlike last year, however, the IPL has done away with bans for captains for repeat over-rate offences and will only levy demerit points and fines, in addition to in-game penalties.
LSG's next three games are against Punjab Kings (May 4), RCB (May 9) and GT (May 14), while MI play RR (May 1), GT (May 6) and PBKS (May 11).