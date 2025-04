Rishabh Pant fined for slow over-rate offence against MI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been fined after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate during their defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Sunday.

Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs because it was DC's second over-rate offence in IPL 2025 , while the rest of the playing XI including the Impact Player will be fined "either INR 6 lakhs or 25% of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," according to the tournament's code of conduct.

LSG had chosen to bowl first on a hot afternoon in Mumbai. They conceded 215 for 7 in 20 overs and lost the chase by 54 runs after being dismissed for 161. It was a tough game for Pant, who was dismissed for 4 of 2 balls, extending his poor run this season: he's scored only 110 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 98.21.