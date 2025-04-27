Matches (9)
MI vs LSG, 45th Match at Mumbai, IPL, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
45th Match (D/N), Wankhede, April 27, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI
L
W
W
W
W
LSG
W
W
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 373 Runs • 53.29 Avg • 164.31 SR
9 M • 296 Runs • 37 Avg • 159.13 SR
LSG10 M • 452 Runs • 50.22 Avg • 212.2 SR
LSG8 M • 344 Runs • 43 Avg • 160.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.41 Econ • 13.5 SR
MI9 M • 10 Wkts • 9 Econ • 19.2 SR
LSG9 M • 12 Wkts • 11.2 Econ • 15 SR
LSG10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.31 Econ • 21.6 SR
Squad
MI
LSG
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|27 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
