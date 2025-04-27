Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)

MI vs LSG, 45th Match at Mumbai, IPL, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

45th Match (D/N), Wankhede, April 27, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MI Win & Bat
LSG Win & Bat
MI Win & Bowl
LSG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Yadav
10 M • 373 Runs • 53.29 Avg • 164.31 SR
RG Sharma
9 M • 296 Runs • 37 Avg • 159.13 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 452 Runs • 50.22 Avg • 212.2 SR
MR Marsh
8 M • 344 Runs • 43 Avg • 160.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HH Pandya
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.41 Econ • 13.5 SR
TA Boult
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9 Econ • 19.2 SR
SN Thakur
9 M • 12 Wkts • 11.2 Econ • 15 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
10 M • 10 Wkts • 10.31 Econ • 21.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MI
LSG
Player
Role
Hardik Pandya (c)
Allrounder
Ashwani Kumar 
Bowler
Raj Bawa 
Allrounder
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Deepak Chahar 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Robin Minz 
Wicketkeeper
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Naman Dhir 
Top order Batter
Vignesh Puthur 
Bowler
Satyanarayana Raju 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Karn Sharma 
Bowler
Rohit Sharma 
Top order Batter
Krishnan Shrijith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arjun Tendulkar 
Bowler
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Suryakumar Yadav 
Batter
Match details
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days27 April 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Fleming on CSK's auction: 'We just haven't been able to get it right'

"There is a lot of responsibility and soul-searching and it certainly starts with me at the top, 100%"

Fleming on CSK's auction: 'We just haven't been able to get it right'

Dhoni on CSK's collapse against SRH: 'Not a justifiable score'

CSK suffered their first-ever loss against SRH at Chepauk, and their seventh defeat in nine games this season

Dhoni on CSK's collapse against SRH: 'Not a justifiable score'

Harshal, Kamindu lead SRH to their first win against CSK in Chennai

Brevis, Mhatre's contributions were not enough for CSK to avoid their fourth loss at home this season

Harshal, Kamindu lead SRH to their first win against CSK in Chennai

Wadhera is making waves by being a T20 floater

He made his name with Mumbai Indians two years ago and is trying to perform as an improved cricketer with Punjab Kings

Wadhera is making waves by being a T20 floater

Harshal, Cummins capitalise on dry pitch to keep CSK down

Brevis looked good for his 42 but there were no other significant contributions from CSK's batters

Harshal, Cummins capitalise on dry pitch to keep CSK down
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT862121.104
DC862120.657
RCB963120.482
MI954100.673
PBKS853100.177
LSG95410-0.054
KKR83560.212
SRH9366-1.103
RR9274-0.625
CSK9274-1.302
Full Table