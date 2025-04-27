Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)
DC vs RCB, 46th Match at Delhi, IPL, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
46th Match (N), Delhi, April 27, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
DC Win & Bat
RCB Win & Bat
DC Win & Bowl
RCB Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
W
L
W
L
W
RCB
L
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC8 M • 328 Runs • 54.67 Avg • 153.99 SR
10 M • 285 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 150 SR
RCB10 M • 425 Runs • 60.71 Avg • 143.58 SR
RCB10 M • 256 Runs • 28.44 Avg • 149.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 17.14 SR
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 18 SR
RCB9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 12.31 SR
RCB9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 14 SR
Squad
DC
RCB
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|27 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News
Fleming on CSK's auction: 'We just haven't been able to get it right'
"There is a lot of responsibility and soul-searching and it certainly starts with me at the top, 100%"
Dhoni on CSK's collapse against SRH: 'Not a justifiable score'
CSK suffered their first-ever loss against SRH at Chepauk, and their seventh defeat in nine games this season
Harshal, Kamindu lead SRH to their first win against CSK in Chennai
Brevis, Mhatre's contributions were not enough for CSK to avoid their fourth loss at home this season
Wadhera is making waves by being a T20 floater
He made his name with Mumbai Indians two years ago and is trying to perform as an improved cricketer with Punjab Kings