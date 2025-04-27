Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)

DC vs RCB, 46th Match at Delhi, IPL, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

46th Match (N), Delhi, April 27, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
DC Win & Bat
RCB Win & Bat
DC Win & Bowl
RCB Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:52
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KL Rahul
8 M • 328 Runs • 54.67 Avg • 153.99 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 285 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 150 SR
V Kohli
10 M • 425 Runs • 60.71 Avg • 143.58 SR
RM Patidar
10 M • 256 Runs • 28.44 Avg • 149.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kuldeep Yadav
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 17.14 SR
Mukesh Kumar
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 18 SR
JR Hazlewood
9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.38 Econ • 12.31 SR
KH Pandya
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days27 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Fleming on CSK's auction: 'We just haven't been able to get it right'

"There is a lot of responsibility and soul-searching and it certainly starts with me at the top, 100%"

Fleming on CSK's auction: 'We just haven't been able to get it right'

Dhoni on CSK's collapse against SRH: 'Not a justifiable score'

CSK suffered their first-ever loss against SRH at Chepauk, and their seventh defeat in nine games this season

Dhoni on CSK's collapse against SRH: 'Not a justifiable score'

Harshal, Kamindu lead SRH to their first win against CSK in Chennai

Brevis, Mhatre's contributions were not enough for CSK to avoid their fourth loss at home this season

Harshal, Kamindu lead SRH to their first win against CSK in Chennai

Wadhera is making waves by being a T20 floater

He made his name with Mumbai Indians two years ago and is trying to perform as an improved cricketer with Punjab Kings

Wadhera is making waves by being a T20 floater

Harshal, Cummins capitalise on dry pitch to keep CSK down

Brevis looked good for his 42 but there were no other significant contributions from CSK's batters

Harshal, Cummins capitalise on dry pitch to keep CSK down
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT862121.104
DC862120.657
RCB963120.482
MI954100.673
PBKS853100.177
LSG95410-0.054
KKR83560.212
SRH9366-1.103
RR9274-0.625
CSK9274-1.302
Full Table