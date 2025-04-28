Did Axar get his choice of bowlers at the death wrong?

"I don't know [what DC were thinking]. When you have 18-19 runs [the requirement was 17 from two overs] to defend in the last two overs, you give the 19th over to your best bowler, to take it till the end," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show. "I was surprised that he gave the ball to Mukesh and not Starc. The result might have been the same, but the intent was wrong."

The intent was likely to give Starc eight-nine runs to defend off the last over, perhaps because of what he had achieved in that thriller against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

"It must be the hangover from the [game against RR]. Axar must have thought that since Starc had defended nine runs in that last over, so let's give this to Mukesh and see," Bangar said. "It might have worked, but the thought process was wrong. Your best bowler should have bowled that over. Even if Starc had conceded, say, 12 runs, you have a legspinner [Nigam] for the last over if you don't want to bowl Mukesh. Spinners sometimes create magical moments. It was a mistake on Axar's part."

Was there a lack of faith in Nigam's abilities, perhaps? Nigam is a newbie, but hasn't done badly in his debut season for DC, with nine wickets so far at an economy rate of 9.34. But in nine games, he has bowled only 23 overs out of a possible 36. The left-handed and in-form Krunal's presence in the middle might have forced Axar to ignore the legspinner.

"I felt he [Axar] didn't show enough trust in Vipraj," Jaffer said. "Maybe he could have been given two-three overs too. Maybe it could have had an effect. Because at that stage [if a wicket had fallen], two overseas batters [David and Romario Shepherd ] would have been there and they might have found it tough. Jitesh [Sharma] was the main batter left then."