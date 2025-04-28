Kohli overtakes Suryakumar to move to the top of IPL 2025 Orange Cap table
Josh Hazlewood leads the Purple Cap table after Sunday's double-header
There was a lot of shuffling at the top of the Orange and Purple Cap tables in IPL 2025 after Sunday's double-header. Here's how things look at the moment.
The Orange Cap changed hands a couple of times on Sunday. First, Mumbai Indians' (MI) Suryakumar Yadav took it from Gujarat Titans' (GT) B Sai Sudharsan after the afternoon game. Suryakumar, who scored 54 off just 28 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), surpassed Sai Sudharsan's tally of 417 to finish on 427.
However, Suryakumar lost his top spot to Virat Kohli later in the day. In the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) game, Kohli scored 51 off 47 balls to end with 443 runs. Sudharsan will have a chance to reclaim the top spot on Monday when GT face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.
The LSG duo of Nicholas Pooran (404) and Mitchell Marsh (378) round up the top five.
Josh Hazlewood of RCB is now the sole leader on the Purple Cap table. His 2 for 36 against GT took his tally for the season to 18 from ten games. The second on the list is GT's Prasidh Krishna with 16 wickets from eight games.
Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) occupies the third spot with 14, while MI's Trent Boult, RCB's Krunal Pandya and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Harshal Patel are on 13 wickets each.
Meanwhile, here's what the ESPNcricinfo MVP table looks like at this stage.
You might also want to take a look at the following tables.