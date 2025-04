Now 35 and seemingly out of the frame when it comes to international cricket, Bhuvneshwar continues to evolve as a white-ball bowler. This IPL, you might not have noticed him, but he has been a fantastic support act to Josh Hazlewood , the Purple Cap holder, and Krunal Pandya , who also seems to have reinvented himself with his new team. Bhuvneshwar has 12 wickets from nine games and an economy rate of 8.35. There was just the one game this season where he didn't get a wicket and just two games - against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium and against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home in a game RCB won - that he has been expensive.