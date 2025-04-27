Matches (13)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)
46th Match (N), Delhi, April 27, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals

#2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru

#3

Today
2:00 PM

RCB chose to field

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Live Blog
Commentary
Stats
News
Table
Preview
Videos
Photos
Live
Updated 2 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - DC and RCB eye top spot as Kohli meets Rahul again

By Karthik Krishnaswamy

RCB bowl, Bethell replaces Salt

1

'This is my ground'

KL Rahul said those words on April 10. He was both local boy and away player that day, and he'd just won Delhi Capitals a cathartic victory in Bengaluru.
Today DC meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru again, in Delhi, and the RCB side includes one famous Delhiite. A Delhiite who could have been a DC player if fate had played out a little differently. He'll have noted Rahul's words from 17 days ago, and he'll be itching for payback. It's DC vs RCB, it's two teams vying for top spot, and it promises to be pulsating.
1
3
3
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT862121.104
DC862120.657
RCB963120.482
PBKS953110.177
MI954100.673
LSG95410-0.054
KKR93570.212
SRH9366-1.103
RR9274-0.625
CSK9274-1.302
Full Table