Live Report - DC and RCB eye top spot as Kohli meets Rahul again

Today DC meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru again, in Delhi, and the RCB side includes one famous Delhiite. A Delhiite who could have been a DC player if fate had played out a little differently . He'll have noted Rahul's words from 17 days ago, and he'll be itching for payback. It's DC vs RCB, it's two teams vying for top spot, and it promises to be pulsating.