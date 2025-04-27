Live Report - DC and RCB eye top spot as Kohli meets Rahul again

Live
Live Report - DC and RCB eye top spot as Kohli meets Rahul againBy Karthik Krishnaswamy
RCB bowl, Bethell replaces Salt
DC's spin threat
'This is my ground'
KL Rahul said those words on April 10. He was both local boy and away player that day, and he'd just won Delhi Capitals a cathartic victory in Bengaluru.
Today DC meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru again, in Delhi, and the RCB side includes one famous Delhiite. A Delhiite who could have been a DC player if fate had played out a little differently. He'll have noted Rahul's words from 17 days ago, and he'll be itching for payback. It's DC vs RCB, it's two teams vying for top spot, and it promises to be pulsating.
