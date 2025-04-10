Matches (8)
RCB vs DC, 24th Match at Bengaluru, IPL, Apr 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match (N), Bengaluru, April 10, 2025, Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
V Kohli
10 M • 475 Runs • 59.38 Avg • 159.39 SR
RM Patidar
10 M • 345 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 176.92 SR
J Fraser-McGurk
10 M • 294 Runs • 29.4 Avg • 217.77 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 288 Runs • 36 Avg • 163.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Yash Dayal
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 16.58 SR
JR Hazlewood
4 M • 8 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 11.87 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.9 Econ • 14.62 SR
Mukesh Kumar
9 M • 11 Wkts • 10.6 Econ • 16.36 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RCB
DC
Player
Role
Rajat Patidar (c)
Top order Batter
Abhinandan Singh 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Manoj Bhandage 
Allrounder
Swastik Chikara 
Batter
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Virat Kohli 
Top order Batter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 
Bowler
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Mohit Rathee 
Allrounder
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Devdutt Padikkal 
Top order Batter
Krunal Pandya 
Allrounder
Rasikh Salam 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Suyash Sharma 
Bowler
Swapnil Singh 
Bowler
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Yash Dayal 
Bowler
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days10 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC33061.257
GT43161.031
RCB43161.015
PBKS43160.289
LSG53260.078
KKR5234-0.056
RR4224-0.185
MI5142-0.010
CSK5142-0.889
SRH5142-1.629
Full Table