RCB vs DC, 24th Match at Bengaluru, IPL, Apr 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match (N), Bengaluru, April 10, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RCB
L
W
W
L
W
DC
L
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RCB10 M • 475 Runs • 59.38 Avg • 159.39 SR
RCB10 M • 345 Runs • 38.33 Avg • 176.92 SR
10 M • 294 Runs • 29.4 Avg • 217.77 SR
10 M • 288 Runs • 36 Avg • 163.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RCB10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 16.58 SR
RCB4 M • 8 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 11.87 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.9 Econ • 14.62 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 10.6 Econ • 16.36 SR
Squad
RCB
DC
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|10 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
