Live report - Fit du Plessis back; DC bowl first at Chinnaswamy

Live report - Fit du Plessis back; DC bowl first at ChinnaswamyBy Ashish Pant
Chawla and Bangar discuss the RCB-DC clash
DC bowl in Bengaluru; du Plessis fit
Axar Patel, the Delhi Capitals captain, won the toss and had no hesitation in bowling first in front of a packed Chinnaswamy stadium which had a sea of red flowing.
He confirmed that Faf du Plessis, who missed DC’s previous game due to a groin strain is fit. He comes in place of Sameer Rizvi. Axar also confirmed that his injured finger, which saw him bowl just one over in the previous match, is also fine.
“My finger is fine, protecting it a little better, but will see, might even bowl four overs. Faf is fit, so Sameer Rizvi is out. KL will bat in the middle order. The spinner’s role is also very important. We have two legspinners, and in the middle overs have told them to go for wickets."
Rajat Patidar said he wanted to chase as well, while confirming an unchanged RCB side.
“Definitely wanted to chase. The surface is pretty hard and will try to put a good total on the board and put them under pressure,” he said. “There has been a bit of planning as well, but I always back my instincts. It is important to win matches at home and have the momentum going.”
DC are unbeaten so far in the tournament. They started with a close one-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants before getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings rather comfortably. RCB, on the other hand, have played four games so far and have lost only one game, incidentally at home against Gujarat Titans.
Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 KL Rahul (wk), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Ashutosh Sharma, 6 Axar Patel (capt), 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Mukesh Kumar
DC Impact subs: Abishek Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Tim David, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Yash Dayal
RCB Impact subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
1 vs 3: what to expect?
Axar Patel's reign as full-time captain has started in grand fashion, with DC unbeaten in three games so far. Could things change in Bengaluru? He will hope not. RCB have also started well, though they the only game they have lost so far this season was at home not long back. Home games have been RCB's Achilles heel, but they will hope to get a winning start today.
There are plenty of plots to look at. Virat Kohli, a Delhi boy out and out so loved and adored by the Bengaluru loyalists. Then there is KL Rahul, a Bengaluru boy, who is now playing for DC and is 'back to enjoying my cricket'. How can one forget Du Plessis, who got so much love from this crowd for three years when he was captain. Also, Mitchell Starc, who has plied his trade with RCB in the past and is currently DC's highest wicket-taker.
Then there is also Josh Hazlewood, who has been the is shining for RCB in the bowling attack. But this time with the new ball. Shashank Kishore writes on why watching Hazlewood train is like getting a lesson in simplicity. His sessions are short and sharp, focused on rhythm and precision - testing his full range while delivering a metronomic stream of balls.
For other intricate details, Shashank also has you covered in his preview of this classic game.
Hey, ho... let's go!
Hello from Bengaluru where we are all set for RCB's second home game. The crowd has been lining up from as early as 4.30pm and can confirm that there is a sea of red jerseys and flags in the stands. There was absolute pandemonium when the RCB bus arrived with people lining up on both sides of the street outside the ground. And an even bigger roar on the first sighting of Virat Kohli inside the ground. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis looks set to feature after missing the opening game due to a groin strain. He was one of the first few DC players to arrive and looks untroubled as he goes through the warm-up sessions. Du Plessis has a terrific record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where he was captain for three years. He is the fourth-highest run-getter with 651 runs in 17 innings at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 161.94. He has also shown decent form in the two innings so far this season, with scores of 29 and 50.
