Live report - Fit du Plessis back; DC bowl first at Chinnaswamy

Hello from Bengaluru where we are all set for RCB's second home game. The crowd has been lining up from as early as 4.30pm and can confirm that there is a sea of red jerseys and flags in the stands. There was absolute pandemonium when the RCB bus arrived with people lining up on both sides of the street outside the ground. And an even bigger roar on the first sighting of Virat Kohli inside the ground. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis looks set to feature after missing the opening game due to a groin strain. He was one of the first few DC players to arrive and looks untroubled as he goes through the warm-up sessions. Du Plessis has a terrific record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where he was captain for three years. He is the fourth-highest run-getter with 651 runs in 17 innings at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 161.94. He has also shown decent form in the two innings so far this season, with scores of 29 and 50.