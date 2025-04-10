Live report - Fit du Plessis back; DC bowl first at Chinnaswamy

Faf du Plessis gears up for the DC-RCB game • Associated Press

Axar Patel, the Delhi Capitals captain, won the toss and had no hesitation in bowling first in front of a packed Chinnaswamy stadium which had a sea of red flowing.

He confirmed that Faf du Plessis, who missed DC’s previous game due to a groin strain is fit. He comes in place of Sameer Rizvi. Axar also confirmed that his injured finger, which saw him bowl just one over in the previous match, is also fine.

“My finger is fine, protecting it a little better, but will see, might even bowl four overs. Faf is fit, so Sameer Rizvi is out. KL will bat in the middle order. The spinner’s role is also very important. We have two legspinners, and in the middle overs have told them to go for wickets."

Rajat Patidar said he wanted to chase as well, while confirming an unchanged RCB side.

“Definitely wanted to chase. The surface is pretty hard and will try to put a good total on the board and put them under pressure,” he said. “There has been a bit of planning as well, but I always back my instincts. It is important to win matches at home and have the momentum going.”

DC are unbeaten so far in the tournament. They started with a close one-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants before getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings rather comfortably. RCB, on the other hand, have played four games so far and have lost only one game, incidentally at home against Gujarat Titans.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 KL Rahul (wk), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Ashutosh Sharma, 6 Axar Patel (capt), 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohit Sharma, 11 Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact subs: Abishek Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Tim David, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Yash Dayal