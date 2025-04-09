Powerplayer Hazlewood is proving to be RCB's game-changer again

Watching Josh Hazlewood train is a masterclass in simplicity. His sessions are short and sharp, focused on rhythm and precision -- testing his full range of motion while delivering a metronomic stream of balls that hit the same spot without fail.

Four games in, these virtues have made Hazlewood one of RCB's standout bowlers, whose absence they felt a great deal last year. A key performer in 2022, with 20 wickets in RCB's run to Qualifier 2 - their best finish since 2016 - injuries disrupted Hazlewood's 2023 campaign. RCB had planned to retain Hazlewood, if he was fit, for 2024, but he opted out due to the impending birth of his child. This meant having to rejig their bowling plans.

Cut to 2025, and Hazlewood's return has been a game-changer. Signed for INR 12.5 crore, he has helped RCB bag the second-most powerplay wickets after four games, behind only Gujarat Titans (GT).

Along the way, Hazlewood has fed off Bhuvneshwar Kumar 's experiences too. The pair has formed a potent opening combination, troubling batters with unerring accuracy and subtle movement. What makes Hazlewood so difficult to face is his high release point, which generates extra bounce regardless of the length he bowls.

In each of RCB's three wins, Hazlewood has had a profound impact in the powerplay. And much of his success has been down to how quickly he has adapted to the conditions. On surfaces where there has been bounce and carry, like at Eden Gardens and Chepauk, his hit-the-deck mastery has been unchallenged. His dot-ball percentage of 72.92 is the highest in the powerplay among those who have bowled multiple overs this season.

Hazlewood conceded 22 runs in that 14th over, but he responded by using the crease and angles to cramp Hardik for room and dismissing him off the first ball of his final over, the 19th, that went for just nine to land the knockout blow on MI.

Hazlewood's biggest challenge is yet to come. He has only played one game at home, in conditions where even the best fast bowlers have travelled. During his best season with RCB, in 2022, he didn't play at home since the tournament was held entirely in Mumbai. But the Chinnaswamy deck hasn't been the usual pitch, where batters have tended to enjoy a free-for-all buffet like last year.

Hazlewood delivered an excellent first spell against GT in RCB's first home game - conceding just one boundary off his first nine deliveries before Sai Sudharsan threw him off his lengths by bringing out the ramp shot, instead of trying to take him on in front of square.

Jos Buttler then made it an unending nightmare by treating him with disdain, reverse-ramping him for six and setting himself up to wallop a length ball over deep midwicket. By the time Sherfane Rutherford flicked him to the leg-side boundary to seal victory, Hazlewood had run out of gas.