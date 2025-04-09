RCB return to Chinnaswamy to take on unbeaten DC with renewed optimism

Big picture: DC's spinner vs RCB's middle-order batters the big contest

In three of the last five seasons, since IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won at least three of their first four games. Only once, in 2022, they came close to challenging for a top-two berth, but lost out to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on net run-rate despite winning nine out of their 14 games. None of those wins were at home, though - they didn't play there because of Covid restrictions.

RCB have long grappled with the home-advantage question long before it became a raging debate among teams in IPL 2025 . The pitch, the altitude, the short boundaries - of which enough and more has been said over the years - make the M Chinnaswamy Stadium a bowlers' nightmare. And RCB hadn't really got their bowling right in all those years. They have this season.

Which is why their return to the Chinnaswamy for their second home game of the season, against Delhi Capitals (DC) - they lost the first against Gujarat Titans (GT) - coupled with an excellent start is being met with optimism by fans, who haven't forgotten the remarkable run of late results that took them into the playoffs.

DC schedule has been less hectic, with at least four days off between matches, allowing players as much time on the driving range as they have had at training. There's a relaxed vibe around the group that stems from being the only unbeaten team in the competition.

They look well-rounded. They are playing as a team - no batter has scored more than 92 (Rahul), when the season's best at the moment is 288 and the bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc, have almost all chipped in. At this stage, DC look like the team to beat.

For RCB, their partnerships for the third to seventh wickets have turned their batting efforts around. Against GT here last week, for example, their Nos, 5-8 were largely responsible for ensuring they recovered from 42 for 4 to 169 for 8, 120 of which came in the last 12 overs.

This has largely been down to their handling of spin in the middle overs. RCB have three of the seven middle-order batters in this IPL who average over 40 while striking at more than 150: Rajat Patidar Jitesh Sharma and Tim David

Form guide

RCB WLW (Last three matches, most recent first)

DC WWW

New loyalty

Du Plessis, who became an RCB hero after leading them to two playoffs in three seasons (2022 and 2024), is now with DC. He was RCB's top run-getter in two consecutive seasons (2022 and 2023).

Team news and likely XIIs

The Impact Sub is likely to be RCB's only selection dilemma. Rasikh Salam , picked ahead of legspinner Suyash Sharma , struggled in their previous home game against GT, conceding 35 in three wicketless overs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (probable XII): 1 Virat Kohli, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Rajat Patidar (capt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Tim David, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Yash Dayal, 12 Suyash Sharma/Swapnil Singh/Rasikh Salam

Faf du Plessis missed DC's previous game due to a niggle • BCCI

Faf du Plessis, who missed the previous game, is being assessed for a groin strain, but DC assistant coach Matthew Mott said "he certainly looks like he's moving around a lot better from the naked eye without having to look at him." If he is fit to return, he will slot back in at the top with Jake Fraser-McGurk . This means Sameer Rizvi could miss out. Left-arm quick T Natarajan is nearing full fitness from a shoulder injury. If fit, he could come in for Mohit Sharma

Delhi Capitals (probably XII): 1 Faf du Plessis/Sameer Rivzi, 2 Jake Fraser McGurk, 3 Abishek Porel, 4 KL Rahul (wk), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Axar Patel (capt), 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mukesh Kumar, 11 Mohit Sharma/T Natarajan, 12 Ashutosh Sharma

The big question

RCB have the second-lowest win percentage (50) at home in the IPL. Since last year, they have won four of their eight games at the Chinnaswamy. All their three wins so far this season have come away. Do they have the squad to win more than they lose at home?

Do RCB have the team to win more than they lose at home? 202 votes Yes No

In the spotlight: Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will be featuring in the WTC final for Australia in June, but for now, they are on opposite sides. This face-off forms a nice subplot.

Hazlewood has the best dot-ball percentage (72.92) among bowlers who have delivered multiple overs in powerplays so far this season. His partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar - they are both in the top three for powerplay economy rates - has gone a long way in RCB's success with the ball. Across eight overs, Hazlewood has picked up four wickets while conceding just 4.6 per over. His most expensive outing so far was at home against GT, when he conceded 1 for 43 off four overs. He'll hope for better returns on Thursday.

Starc has been equally effective, picking up nine wickets at an economy of 8.9. His strike rate of 7.8 is the joint-second-best so far at IPL 2025. Starc is no stranger to the Chinnaswamy, having previously played for RCB in 2014 and 2015. The other player key to DC's fortunes against a marauding RCB middle order is Kuldeep, whose economy of 6.00 is the best among spinners who have bowled at least five overs in IPL 2025. He has also been in wicket-taking form.

Stats and trivia

Virat Kohli is going harder in the powerplay than ever before. Since IPL 2024, he's striking at 162 in his first ten balls, as against 122 in the two seasons prior to that.

Kohli has a favourable match-up against Starc, having hit him for 40 runs off just 19 deliveries without being dismissed in the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar's 73 wickets are the most in the IPL during the powerplay. Trent Boult comes second with 64 wickets.

Among those who have made at least 200 runs, Fraser-McGurk's strike rate of 205 is the highest in the powerplay since IPL 2025.

Axar versus RCB's middle order promises to be a good contest. He has dismissed Jitesh twice in three innings, and Tim David twice in eight T20s. Their strikes rates against Axar are just 87 and 81 against Axar, respectively.

Quotes

"He doesn't come across as being the only voice. He wants to leverage off others and make sure he's getting the best out of the people around him."

DC assistant coach Matthew Mott on Axar Patel the captain