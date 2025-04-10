KL Rahul hands RCB another loss in Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals 169 for 4 (Rahul 93*, Stubbs 38*, Bhuvneshwar 2-26) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 163 for 7 (Salt 37, David 37*, Kuldeep 2-17, Nigam 2-18) by six wickets

It started so well for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), then for 16-odd overs, it didn't. Then it suddenly started going to plan again and the RCB loyalists, who had packed the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to the rafters, found their voice. Only to have local lad KL Rahul silence them.

In what was a game that had a fair share of twists and turns, Delhi Capitals (DC) continued their unbeaten run, notching up a fourth straight win of the season, handing RCB a second home defeat by six wickets.

Sent into bat, it was a bizarre RCB innings. They scored 53 runs in the first three overs for zero wickets, 36 in the last two for zero wickets, and in the 15 overs in the middle could only manage 74 runs while losing seven wickets.

Having restricted RCB to 163 for 7, DC would have been the happier side going into the break. But their joy was short-lived as RCB picked up three wickets inside the powerplay and had DC struggling at 67 for 4 after 11 overs.

The required rate which began at a shade over eight an over was almost touching 11 at this stage. But Rahul flicked a switch and alongside Tristan Stubbs started DC's victory march. The duo scorched 102 runs in the next 6.5 overs, adding 111 for the fifth wicket as DC romped home with 13 balls to spare. Rahul finished with an unbeaten 93 off just 53 balls and celebrated in fitting fashion in front of his home crowd.

Rahul's homecoming for the ages

He was on 29 off 29 balls, struggling with his timing, just looking sluggish on what was a sticky Chinnaswamy surface. He even had a life on 7 when Patidar dropped a tough catch running back from mid-off. But, Rahul made sure to cash in. By the time 11 overs were done, ESPNcricinfo's win probability for DC had dipped to 14.31% from 67.45% at the start of their innings,. Then, Rahul sent the RCB bowlers into hiding.

It started with a cheeky reverse-sweep by Stubbs off Krunal Pandya, which beat short third. Rahul then took him over deep backward square leg and that was the start of the end. He went 4 and 6 against Liam Livingstone before taking down Josh Hazlewood in a fierce display of ball-striking.

With DC requiring 65 off 36, he first smashed the pacer for back-to-back fours before thumping him for a 4 and 6 in an over which went for 22. That brought down the equation to 43 off 30. Stubbs deposited Suyash Sharma for a four and six and before Rahul finished off the game smashing Dayal for two sixes and four in the 18th over. He smashed a six over fine leg fence to seal the win and then slammed his bat on to the turf, almost marking his territory. Rahul is a Bengaluru boy and when it mattered, he showed this really is his ground.

DC's horror start

Before Rahul's onslaught, DC found the going tough in the chase, losing both Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk inside two overs. Du Plessis first miscued Dayal to Patidar at mid-off before Fraser-McGurk's lukewarm season continued as he top-edged Bhuvneshwar Kumar straight up with Jitesh Sharma taking a catch after a bobble. Abhishek Porel then became Bhuvneshwar's second victim as DC slipped to 39 for 3 inside the powerplay, which soon became 58 for 4 in the ninth over. As it turned out, that was the last speck of happiness for RCB.

RCB's powerplay of two halves

First three overs: 53 for 0; five fours, three sixes, zero wickets

Next three overs: 11 for 2; zero fours, one six, two wickets



When RCB walked out to bat, it seemed like Phil Salt had just one agenda on his mind: to tonk every ball he sees out of the park. And he succeeded a number of times. He wreaked havoc in the first three overs smashing four fours and three sixes as he finished with 37 off just 17 balls. His takedown of Mitchell Starc was the highlight of the evening. Salt smoked him for three fours and two sixes in the third over of the innings, which went for 30. The ball flew everywhere; over point, over mid-on, over the wicketkeeper's head and RCB crossed the 50-run mark in three overs. This was RCB's second-quickest team fifty of all time.

Then it all went downhill.

Salt smashed an Axar length ball to extra cover and charged off. Virat Kohli responded initially, only to backtrack and Salt was run out comfortably.

Vipraj Nigam then conceded just two runs in his first over with Devdutt Padikkal clearly struggling. He was put out of his misery by Mukesh Kumar whose slower offcutter did the trick as Padikkal fell for 1 off 8. Mukesh's first over, the sixth of the innings turned out to be a maiden wicket with RCB managing 64 in the powerplay.

Wristspinners' day out

The M Chinnaswamy surface is often known as a spinners' graveyard. Only Kuldeep Yadav and Nigam did not get the memo. The spin twins put on a spin strangle and the RCB batters had no answers. After Nigam's two-run over in the powerplay, Kohli broke the shackles and went for six over long-on but Nigam kept his composure. He gave the ball enough air and Kohli looking to go inside-out only managed to slice it as far as Starc who took a good catch running from long-off. Mohit Sharma then got rid of Livingstone before Kuldeep sent back Jitesh, who was completely flummoxed by a wrong'un. He then sent Patidar packing too while Nigam had Krunal as RCB lost the plot completely to slip to 125 for 7 in 17.1 overs.