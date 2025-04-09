Mott on Axar the captain: 'He's not taking it all on himself'

Axar Patel is not the "only voice" in the Delhi Capitals (DC) changeroom and he makes sure to "leverage off a lot of the other senior players in the group and the coaches". That's the assessment of the newly-instated DC captain according to assistant coach Matthew Mott

Axar has had a sensational start to his DC captaincy career, winning all three games for his team and the only side to remain unbeaten so far. This, despite not having a lot of experience in the role. Coming into IPL 2025 , he had led his state side Gujarat in only 23 matches across formats and led DC in one game last year.

Mott, who himself joined the DC team ahead of this season, said that what makes Axar the leader stand out is his ability to ensure that all the players feel included in the team.

"He's been amazing," Mott said ahead of DC's outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru. "Obviously, I didn't have a lot to do with him before this tournament, but he's just got a great balance on cricket and life.

"A lot of the times, he'll just summarise the group and make sure the players are included, they're having fun, they've got a smile on their face. He talks a lot about that. I think he's played enough cricket now to know that it can be a pretty fickle game at times. You're well aware that when you're winning, it's all rosy and it's all good.

"I like to think that he's got that character where if we do have a bad day, he'll be just as positive. The message will be very similar. I think he also leverages off a lot of the other senior players in the group and the coaches.

"He's not taking it all on himself. I think he's got some fantastic people around him. He's got a lot of experience to draw on, particularly at this venue. He doesn't come across as being the only voice. He wants to leverage off others and make sure he's getting the best out of the people around him."

Jake Fraser-McGurk has "full autonomy" from DC's leadership • Delhi Capitals

Mott was also confident about Jake Fraser-McGurk coming good in IPL 2025 despite a lukewarm start to his tournament. Fraser-McGurk was one of the breakout stars of IPL 2024 where he came in mid-tournament as a replacement player for Lungi Ngidi and lit up the stage.

The 22-year-old had smashed 330 runs in nine innings at an average of 36.66 and a barely believable strike rate of 234.04. He is, however, yet to replicate those numbers this season, having managed just 39 runs in three innings with a strike rate of just 100.

Mott, though, wasn't bothered by Fraser-McGurk's low returns, insisting a great tournament for him would be "influencing and winning three or four games."

"I think the role that Jake plays in every side he's in, it's high risk, but when he has his day out, it's what is the goal," he said. "There's a lot of games to go and he's got full autonomy from all of our leadership.

"Axar, in particular, has doubled down on him just playing the way he plays and really take the game on from ball one. A lot similar to what you see from the likes of Phil Salt and people like that. When you play that high-tempo game, it's obviously high-risk as well, but he does some things that not many players in the world can do.

"We look forward to him playing on a great surface out here that's known for being a great batting surface as well. I'm sure he's really looking forward to his next opportunity."

'Du Plessis moving around a lot better'

Faf du Plessis looks set to feature in DC's next game against his former franchise after sitting out in the previous match due to a groin niggle. He had an extended net session on the eve of the game, hammering a number of solid blows, one of which almost hit the press box windowpane. He later also strolled to the main playing surface and shadow practiced for a bit before heading off.

Du Plessis, who was RCB captain for three years, has a tremendous record in Bengaluru in the IPL: 651 runs in 17 innings at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 161.94. He has also shown decent form in the two innings so far this season, with scores of 29 and 50.

"I think he'll get assessed today by the physios," Mott said of du Plessis. "With a view to playing, he certainly looks like he's moving around a lot better from the naked eye. The beauty of the schedule so far is we've had some really good breaks, and he's now had a good break.