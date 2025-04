Bruised MI face DC juggernaut in high-scoring Kotla

Right from thedays, it might appear Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been tough to separate. Their career paths have been similar in that they are both irresistible and versatile when at their best, but there are things that keep them from being at their best often. Both have had to deal with injuries - Hardik more than Rahul - and both have faced psychological challenges, especially during the IPL. This year they both seem to be at their best. Face to face, though, Rahul has been winning, scoring 96 runs off 55 balls from Hardik, getting out only once.