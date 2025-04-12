Bruised MI face DC juggernaut in high-scoring Kotla

Big picture: DC vs MI, a run-feast in Delhi?
Never mind the extreme ends of the table these teams inhabit right now, this is the kind of match that could threaten the record for the highest number of runs scored in an IPL match. Delhi Capitals (DC) are built to go big, and have been scoring at a trickle under ten an over. Delhi has comfortably been the quickest-scoring venue
in the IPL since last year.
Mumbai Indians (MI) sit at the bottom of the table, but they are never a million miles from a big innings. Also their bottom is not like, say, Chennai Super Kings' bottom. Two of their four defeats have been close ones. A matter of two good hits. Their captain
's game is on point, Jasprit Bumrah
is back, their middle order is finding its muscle, and they could easily get on a roll.
The last time these two teams played
, it was at the exact same ground, which found a way to rejuvenate its tired pitch square a year ago. Add to its small boundaries, and is it any surprise the match aggregate crossed 500? DC scored 257 riding on Jake Fraser-McGurk
's 84 off 27 balls, but won by just ten runs. Another instance of MI falling short by two good hits. Against an unbeaten and formidable DC, MI need to somehow find those two hits.
Team news and likely XIIs
Faf du Plessis
didn't field for 12 overs of DC's bowling in their last match
, but since his injury was deemed external he was allowed to open the innings. He missed the previous game with a groin strain. If he is fit and ready, DC have no reason to make any changes.
Delhi Capitals (probable) 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 3 Abishek Porel, 4 KL Rahul (wk), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Ashutosh Sharma, 7 Axar Patel (capt.), 8 Vipraj Nigam, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mukesh Kumar, 12 Mohit Sharma
MI are closer to finding their best combination, but their batting order might be up for a change. Tilak Varma
could be promoted to No. 3, leaving Will Jacks
under scrutiny.
Mumbai Indians (probable) 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Will Jacks, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt.), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah, 12 Vignesh Puthur.
Big question: Will the openers finally fire?
Both these sides' openers have been among the least productive this IPL. Their opening partnerships are in the bottom quarter. MI openers have put on the fewest runs together, and DC are the third-lowest. The thing is, when they get going they have the potential to be among the most dangerous. Fraser-McGurk and Ryan Rickelton
are among the most explosive, Rohit Sharma
and du Plessis among the most accomplished.
In the spotlight: Hardik Pandya vs KL Rahul
Right from the Koffee With Karan
days, it might appear Hardik Pandya
and KL Rahul
have been tough to separate. Their career paths have been similar in that they are both irresistible and versatile when at their best, but there are things that keep them from being at their best often. Both have had to deal with injuries - Hardik more than Rahul - and both have faced psychological challenges, especially during the IPL. This year they both seem to be at their best. Face to face, though, Rahul has been winning, scoring 96 runs off 55 balls from Hardik, getting out only once.
Delhi is the highest-scoring venue since last year. That shouldn't change at all unless the hosts tactically want it to be lower-scoring and can influence the groundsmen to do so. There was a dust storm in Delhi two days before the match, bringing down the temperatures a little, but don't expect any rain or much respite from the heat.
DC will host Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday before traveling to Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Two of MI's next three matches are against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In between they will host Chennai Super Kings.