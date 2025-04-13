Matches (22)
DC vs MI, 29th Match at Delhi, IPL, Apr 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

29th Match (N), Delhi, April 13, 2025, Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Stubbs
10 M • 296 Runs • 74 Avg • 186.16 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 253 Runs • 31.63 Avg • 157.14 SR
SA Yadav
10 M • 378 Runs • 47.25 Avg • 156.84 SR
NT Tilak Varma
9 M • 231 Runs • 33 Avg • 129.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kuldeep Yadav
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 16.71 SR
Mukesh Kumar
9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.9 Econ • 15.81 SR
HH Pandya
9 M • 17 Wkts • 9.03 Econ • 10.94 SR
JJ Bumrah
5 M • 6 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 19.83 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days13 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT54181.413
DC44081.278
KKR63360.803
RCB53260.539
PBKS43160.289
LSG53260.078
RR5234-0.733
MI5142-0.010
CSK6152-1.554
SRH5142-1.629
Full Table