DC vs MI, 29th Match at Delhi, IPL, Apr 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
29th Match (N), Delhi, April 13, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
W
W
W
W
W
MI
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 296 Runs • 74 Avg • 186.16 SR
10 M • 253 Runs • 31.63 Avg • 157.14 SR
10 M • 378 Runs • 47.25 Avg • 156.84 SR
MI9 M • 231 Runs • 33 Avg • 129.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.92 Econ • 16.71 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 9.9 Econ • 15.81 SR
9 M • 17 Wkts • 9.03 Econ • 10.94 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 19.83 SR
Squad
DC
MI
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|13 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
