Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi the youngest player to appear in the IPL?
And has the tournament ever seen another hat-trick of run outs before last week?
Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his IPL debut last week for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. And he made an explosive start: he drove his first ball, from the Test seamer Shardul Thakur, for six. In the next over, bowled by another Indian international, Avesh Khan, he lofted another six from the third ball he faced.
This unusual hat-trick came during the 19th over of Delhi Capitals' chase against Mumbai Indians in Delhi last week. From 192 for 7, needing 14 to win off nine balls, Capitals lost Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohit Sharma off successive deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah, and the match was over. The first two were hairline decisions confirmed by TV replays, while the last was a direct hit by Mitchell Santner from mid-on.
This happened for the first time in Bridgetown in 1962, when 21-year-old Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was the youngest member of India's side against West Indies. He'd taken over after an injury to the tour captain, Nari Contractor. In all, Pataudi captained in five Tests in which he was the youngest player in the team, a record later broken by Sachin Tendulkar, who did it six times.
Sam Curran last played a Test match nearly four years ago, against India at Headingley in August 2021. It therefore seems unlikely - but obviously not impossible - that Sam will line up opposite his older brother Ben Curran in England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe, which is due to start at Trent Bridge on May 22.
The misfortunes of Jofra Archer were examined in this column a couple of weeks ago, after he conceded an IPL-record 76 runs in his four overs for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers in Hyderabad in the opening round of this year's competition.
