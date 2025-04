Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi the youngest player to appear in the IPL?

A hat-trick of run outs was a first for the IPL, but there are four previous known instances in other T20 matches (note that we don't have full details for some games). The first came during Faisalabad Wolves' innings against Multan Tigers in Karachi in 2011; there were four run outs in the last over. This was followed by Assam against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Kolkata in 2014 , Amo Sharks against Speen Ghar Tigers in Kabul in 2019, and Barisal against Khulna in Sylhet in Bangladesh in 2024 (the last three balls of the match, to give Khulna a one-run win).