Matches (16)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
UAE A-Team Tri (1)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

RR vs LSG, 36th Match at Jaipur, IPL, Apr 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

36th Match (N), Jaipur, April 19, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
Lucknow Super Giants FlagLucknow Super Giants
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
RR Win & Bat
LSG Win & Bat
RR Win & Bowl
LSG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 320 Runs • 35.56 Avg • 146.11 SR
SV Samson
10 M • 251 Runs • 31.38 Avg • 139.44 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 541 Runs • 67.63 Avg • 213.83 SR
MR Marsh
6 M • 295 Runs • 49.17 Avg • 171.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sandeep Sharma
9 M • 8 Wkts • 9.26 Econ • 24.37 SR
JC Archer
7 M • 7 Wkts • 9.61 Econ • 21.85 SR
Ravi Bishnoi
10 M • 11 Wkts • 10.44 Econ • 19.63 SR
SN Thakur
7 M • 11 Wkts • 10.96 Econ • 13.63 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RR
LSG
Player
Role
Sanju Samson (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Ashok Sharma 
Bowler
Tushar Deshpande 
Bowler
Shubham Dubey 
Middle order Batter
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kumar Kartikeya 
Bowler
Akash Madhwal 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Riyan Parag 
Top order Batter
Nitish Rana 
Middle order Batter
Kunal Singh Rathore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sandeep Sharma 
Bowler
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 
Batter
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Yudhvir Singh 
Bowler
Match details
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days19 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC651100.744
GT64281.081
RCB64280.672
PBKS64280.172
LSG74380.086
KKR73460.547
MI73460.239
RR7254-0.714
SRH7254-1.217
CSK7254-1.276
Full Table