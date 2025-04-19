Matches (16)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
UAE A-Team Tri (1)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
RR vs LSG, 36th Match at Jaipur, IPL, Apr 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
36th Match (N), Jaipur, April 19, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
RR Win & Bat
LSG Win & Bat
RR Win & Bowl
LSG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RR
W
W
L
L
L
LSG
L
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 320 Runs • 35.56 Avg • 146.11 SR
10 M • 251 Runs • 31.38 Avg • 139.44 SR
LSG10 M • 541 Runs • 67.63 Avg • 213.83 SR
LSG6 M • 295 Runs • 49.17 Avg • 171.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 8 Wkts • 9.26 Econ • 24.37 SR
7 M • 7 Wkts • 9.61 Econ • 21.85 SR
LSG10 M • 11 Wkts • 10.44 Econ • 19.63 SR
LSG7 M • 11 Wkts • 10.96 Econ • 13.63 SR
Squad
RR
LSG
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|19 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News
How Mumbai Indians' quicks kept a leash on Travishek
The home side's pace bowlers quickly assessed conditions and made life tough, especially for Travis Head
Jacks emerges as offspin's improbable saviour at the Wankhede
He was rewarded for being aggressive yet conventional in a match-turning spell against SRH
MI's bowling tricks on slow pitch get them second straight win
Will Jacks' offspin, pace bowlers' yorkers restricted SRH before the hosts cruised home
GT pick Shanaka as replacement for injured Phillips
Shanaka has played for Gujarat Titans before, when they finished runners-up in the 2023 edition