Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year old IPL sensation?

Aisa kabhi hua hai ki gaye ho aap aur first ball aapne chhakka maar diya ho [Has it ever happened that you've hit the first ball you've faced for six]?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is seen asking this question - much before his IPL debut - to a fellow Rajasthan Royals (RR) player in a video posted by the franchise. On April 19, the 14-year old lived this dream when he flat-batted Shardul Thakur over the extra-cover fence off his first ball on IPL debut

But who is this 14-year-old sensation?

Suryavanshi hails from a village named Tajpur in the Samastipur district of Bihar. With facilities limited in Samastipur, Suryavanshi travelled close to 90 kms almost every day to Patna along with his father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi. It was hardly easy, but backed by his father, he was determined to make it big.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, became the second-fastest centurion in IPL history • BCCI

"I am what I am because of my parents," Suryavanshi said in a video on the official IPL site after his 38-ball 101 in Jaipur. "My mother used to sleep for three hours, wake up at 2am, prepare food for me. My father quit his job, my elder brother took over the job. We had limited means, but my father backed me to succeed. Whatever results you are seeing today, my success is all because of my parents."

Suryavanshi's rise has been swift. He was just 12 years and 284 days old when he made his first-class debut for Bihar in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season. Before that, he had left a good impression at the Vinoo Mankad Trophy for Bihar, which got him a spot in the Under-19 Quadrangular series in late 2023, also involving Bangladesh, England, and two India teams, A and B, in Mulapadu, Andhra Pradesh.

"I was really impressed that somebody so young has been picked and then also he got runs, "Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo. "I was actually pleasantly surprised, especially coming from Bihar."

Jaffer and Suryavanshi regularly chatted about batting, with Jaffer offering him tips on building an innings. "He used to keep messaging every now and then whenever he felt like asking certain things or when he felt like wanting to ask about his batting," Jaffer said. "He is somebody who plays free-flowing cricket. But suddenly, when you go to a higher level, sometimes you are scared, especially when somebody is so young. So, he might think that he needs to change certain things or that he needs to play differently.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi got off the mark in the IPL with a first-ball six • BCCI

"I always encouraged him to be positive and play positive cricket. If the ball is there in your arc, and you feel you can hit it, I always told him to back yourself, irrespective of what standard of cricket you are playing. That's how our relationship started.

"Not that I personally coached him or anything. I won't take undue credit."

Suryavanshi had also messaged Jaffer before his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants.

"He messaged me and said, 'Sir, I am getting a chance'. I, in fact, told him to take seven to eight balls because there is so much adrenaline when you play in the IPL for the first time. Take a bit of time, let your nerves settle down. Sometimes you play certain shots because the occasion gets the better of you. But he went out there and played first ball for six. So it's not that he takes every advice of mine. But he is a wonderful kid. And he is talented. In this format, for him to hit 11 sixes in IPL, says so much about his ability and talent.

"Don't get me wrong. A player of his ability, the manner in which he plays, he is going to fail sometimes, and he will look bad when he gets out. But when he comes good, he is a match-winner like yesterday. So we've got to take the good with the bad."

Jaffer also believes Suryavanshi has what it takes to become an all-format player. "He has got all the ability and he has got all the time. He has shown what he can do in this format [T20s]. And I am sure he will adapt to one-day cricket and four-day cricket pretty soon. I believe he has got a good defence as well. It's just playing that format a little bit more."

He still has a long way to go but for now, there is obvious celebration in the Suryavanshi household back home in Samastipur.