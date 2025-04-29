Matches (10)
What They Said About

'Baby's day out!' - The world of cricket reacts to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's century

Current and former stars of the game took to social media to react to the 14-year-old opener's century against GT

ESPNcricinfo staff
29-Apr-2025 • 34 mins ago
Vaibhav Suryavanshi stayed leg side and carved his very first ball in the IPL over cover for six. Rishabh Pant could only stand in awe. Nine days later, well past the usual bedtime for a 14-year-old, he smashed a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans in just his third IPL game, becoming the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket. Several cricketers took to social media to applaud the fearless innings
Vaibhav SuryavanshiGT vs RRIndian Premier League

