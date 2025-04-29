'Baby's day out!' - The world of cricket reacts to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's century
Current and former stars of the game took to social media to react to the 14-year-old opener's century against GT
Vaibhav's fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 28, 2025
End result: 101 runs off 38 balls.
Well played!!pic.twitter.com/MvJLUfpHmn
what a knock— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) April 28, 2025
Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals , just like I did. There's truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long… pic.twitter.com/kVa2Owo2cc— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 28, 2025
What a fiery show by RR today! Special knock by young #VaibhavSuryavanshi, fastest IPL hundred by an Indian, that too at just 14! @ybj_19 incredible 70 off 40, your opening partnership was something magical too watch. GT, you're right up there this season, keep going strong! …— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 28, 2025
Witnessed this carnage of an innings by this youngster. Absolutely insane! pic.twitter.com/b0xJb9jMER— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 28, 2025
Baby's day out! What a knock! Take a bow chotu #RRvGT #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/bcCAh9RqZU— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 28, 2025
What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi -- remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude Proud to see the next generation shine! #VaibhavSuryavanshi #GTvsRR— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 28, 2025
The Kid 1921. The Kid 2025. pic.twitter.com/BLzDgZEmYN— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 28, 2025
Have you ever seen anything like this? #vaibhavsuryavanshi what a talent!!— Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) April 28, 2025
14 and fearless. This is the new India! What an inning Vaibhav! #IPL2025— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 28, 2025
When the waters get rough, true strength is revealed - not just of the captain, but of the young sailors too. #VaibhavSuryavanshi stood tall, showing remarkable courage and character when it mattered most.#RRvsGT #TATAIPL #JioHotstar— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 28, 2025
Very special innings from Vaibhav! Crazy #RRvsGT— Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) April 28, 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, what an incredible talent..Scoring a century at just 14 is unreal. Keep shining brother .... #IPLCentury #vaibhavsuryavanshi pic.twitter.com/BsahBrZDj0— (@MdShami11) April 28, 2025
As he arrives on the big stage #vaibhavsuryavanshi will give us as much joy as he will disappoint at times. Let's be patient with him during his lows as we get ecstatic about his highs. There is a price for fearlessness and we should allow him that flexibility. Well played kid!— shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) April 29, 2025