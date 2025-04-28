Matches (18)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
North America Cup (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)

RR vs GT, 47th Match at Jaipur, IPL, Apr 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

47th Match (N), Jaipur, April 28, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
RR Win & Bat
GT Win & Bat
RR Win & Bowl
GT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 398 Runs • 39.8 Avg • 153.07 SR
DC Jurel
10 M • 294 Runs • 49 Avg • 152.33 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
10 M • 526 Runs • 52.6 Avg • 155.16 SR
Shubman Gill
10 M • 411 Runs • 45.67 Avg • 157.47 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 10 Wkts • 9.12 Econ • 15.6 SR
Sandeep Sharma
10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.67 Econ • 21.9 SR
M Prasidh Krishna
8 M • 16 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 11.62 SR
Mohammed Siraj
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 15.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RR
GT
Player
Role
Sanju Samson (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Ashok Sharma 
Bowler
Tushar Deshpande 
Bowler
Shubham Dubey 
Middle order Batter
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kumar Kartikeya 
Bowler
Akash Madhwal 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Riyan Parag 
Top order Batter
Nitish Rana 
Middle order Batter
Kunal Singh Rathore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sandeep Sharma 
Bowler
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 
Batter
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Yudhvir Singh 
Bowler
Match details
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days28 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Priyansh Arya moves into top ten on IPL 2025 Orange Cap table after KKR vs PBKS

Priyansh Arya gets to No. 9 and Prabhsimran Singh to No. 12 on IPL 2025 Orange Cap table after half-centuries against KKR

Priyansh Arya moves into top ten on IPL 2025 Orange Cap table after KKR vs PBKS

Prabhsimran and Arya ensure Punjab Kings' gambit at the top pays off

IPL teams rarely opt for two uncapped Indians at the top of the order, but PBKS have shown that sometimes potential trumps reputation

Prabhsimran and Arya ensure Punjab Kings' gambit at the top pays off

Arya and Prabhsimran shine but PBKS suffer first-ever washout

PBKS moved to No. 4 on the points table while KKR rose to No. 7 with seven points from nine matches

Arya and Prabhsimran shine but PBKS suffer first-ever washout

Arya and Prabhsimran propel PBKS to 201 against KKR

The two opening batters did quite well on an Eden Gardens pitch that was slow and gripping

Arya and Prabhsimran propel PBKS to 201 against KKR

Fraser-McGurk rides the ebbs and flows of IPL in two contrasting years

It has been a classic case of second-season syndrome, with bowlers now wise to Fraser-McGurk's strengths and planning accordingly

Fraser-McGurk rides the ebbs and flows of IPL in two contrasting years
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT862121.104
DC862120.657
RCB963120.482
PBKS953110.177
MI954100.673
LSG95410-0.054
KKR93570.212
SRH9366-1.103
RR9274-0.625
CSK9274-1.302
Full Table