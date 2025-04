Starc at No. 4 in IPL 2025 Purple Cap race

With his three-wicket haul on Tuesday, DC's Starc has drawn level with Noor in terms of wickets but is at fourth spot because of his inferior economy rate - 10.16 compared to Noor's 8.03. KKR's Varun, who picked up 2 for 39, is fifth and leads the pack of four bowlers with 13 wickets each. The other three are Mumbai Indians' (MI) Trent Boult , RCB's Krunal Pandya and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Harshal Patel