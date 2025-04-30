Starc at No. 4 in IPL 2025 Purple Cap race
Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the Orange Cap table, followed by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav
For a change, there was no change at the top of the IPL 2025 Orange Cap table after Tuesday night's match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. On the Purple Cap table, though, Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakravarthy climbed a few steps. Here's a look at the standings.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Josh Hazlewood remains at the top of the bowling chart with 18 wickets from ten games. Just one wicket behind him is Gujarat Titans' (GT) Prasidh Krishna, followed by Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with 14.
With his three-wicket haul on Tuesday, DC's Starc has drawn level with Noor in terms of wickets but is at fourth spot because of his inferior economy rate - 10.16 compared to Noor's 8.03. KKR's Varun, who picked up 2 for 39, is fifth and leads the pack of four bowlers with 13 wickets each. The other three are Mumbai Indians' (MI) Trent Boult, RCB's Krunal Pandya and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Harshal Patel.
The race for the Orange Cap is pretty intense with only 52 runs separating the table-topper B Sai Sudharsan (456) of GT and sixth-placed Nicholas Pooran (404) of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
A couple of days ago, Suryakumar Yadav (427) of MI had toppled Sai Sudharsan and then Virat Kohli (443) of RCB had gone past both of them but Sai Sudharsan regained his position since then.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is at No. 4 with 426 runs and Jos Buttler, the GT No. 3, at No. 5 with 406.
Meanwhile, here's what the ESPNcricinfo MVP table looks like at this stage.
