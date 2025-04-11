Arya joins growing list of uncapped century-makers in the IPL

Priyansh Arya smashed a 42-ball 103 in the Punjab Kings (PBKS) win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday night in IPL 2025. In the process, he became only the eighth uncapped batter to reach the three-figure mark in the IPL. Here is the complete list.

Shaun Marsh, 115 in IPL 2008 Match scorecard

Marsh, who went on to play in all three formats for Australia between 2008 and 2019, set the first edition of the IPL alight with 616 runs in 11 matches that made him the first Orange Cap winner. He was not picked for the first four matches but got off to a blazing start with 84* on debut. The century came later in the tournament, when his 69-ball 115 powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP, now Punjab Kings - PBKS) to a 41-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a top-of-the-table dead rubber in Mohali. Marsh made his debut for Australia within a month after the IPL.

Manish Pandey, 114* in IPL 2019 Match scorecard

A member of the Under-19 World Cup-winning side of 2008, Pandey made headlines by becoming the first Indian batter - capped or uncapped - to hit an IPL century. Opening the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against the long-defunct Deccan Chargers, the 19-year-old Pandey batted through the 20 overs and finished unbeaten on 114, off 73 balls, with Roelof van der Merwe 's 23 the second-highest score. His innings powered RCB to a 12-run win and the No. 3 spot on the points table. Pandey has played 68 times for India but not since 2021.

Paul Valthaty lost form and fell out of favour soon after his memorable innings • AFP

Paul Valthaty, 120* in IPL 2011 Match scorecard

Valthaty was one of the stars of IPL 2011, the unbeaten 120 for KXIP against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) the highlight in his 463-run season. Valthaty was a surprise promotion to the opening slot, instead of Shaun Marsh, and he answered the call with a blistering start. He led the 189-run chase with his unbeaten century but played only seven more games in the competition, losing form and falling out of favour quickly after an injury that derailed his professional career. He never played for India, one of three people in this list, including newcomer Arya, to not play international cricket.

Devdutt Padikkal, 101* in IPL 2021 Match scorecard

Padikkal finished IPL 2020 as RCB's top scorer in what was his debut season. He carried that form into IPL 2021, where he tore through the RR attack in Mumbai with a dazzling 51-ball century. With Virat Kohli (72*) for company, Padikkal helped RCB chase down 178 without losing a wicket with 21 balls to spare. He brought up 400-plus runs in this season, and earned his India cap soon after.

Rajat Patidar wasn't even in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad when IPL 2022 started • PTI

Rajat Patidar, 112* in IPL 2022 Match scorecard

Patidar was not even part of the RCB squad that season; he replaced the injured Luvnith Sisodia , and in the Eliminator, he went on to have the kind of day batters dream of. He scored a sensational unbeaten 112 off 54 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to propel the team into the second Qualifier. The highlight of his innings came in the 16th over, bowled by Ravi Bishnoi , where Patidar went 6, 4, 6, 4, 6.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, 124 in IPL 2023 Match scorecard

Jaiswal defied a sluggish pitch at what was his home ground in domestic cricket at the time to hammer 124 off 62 balls, laced with 16 fours and eight sixes. The next-best score for RR was 18 off 19, from Jos Buttler . Jaiswal's innings featured the second-highest percentage (90.32%) of runs in boundaries in all men's T20s. Within months, he was opening for India in both Tests and T20Is.

Prabhsimran Singh soaks in the applause as he walks back after his century • BCCI

Prabhsimran Singh, 103 in IPL 2023 Match scorecard

In demanding batting conditions, PBKS opener Prabhsimran, who had started the season with a highest IPL score of just 16, not only survived but thrived in a way no one else could. On a pitch where none of his team-mates crossed 20 and only two others scored at better than a run-a-ball, he thumped 103 off 65 balls. His century delivered a knockout blow to Delhi Capitals' (DC) IPL 2023 campaign.

Priyansh Arya, 103 in IPL 2025 Match scorecard