Gill had back spasms during RR game, but expects to play SRH on Friday

Gill explained after the game that he was advised not to take the field by GT's medical team as a precautionary move, with a short turnaround before their next match. "I just felt a little back spasm in my back, and we have a game a couple of days after from this," Gill said before the post-match presentation. "The physio said [that we] didn't want to take a chance."

"They took the game away from us in the powerplay and credit to them for that… There were a couple of things that we could have done better, but it's very easy to sit out and say those things. Some chances came early our way. We couldn't grab those. But in hindsight, I think there are some areas that we need to work on as a group."