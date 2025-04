Sai Sudharsan says GT didn't 'react well' to Suryavanshi-Jaiswal onslaught

"We could have and we should have taken that catch, that would have made a big difference," B Sai Sudharsan said after the game , while adding that it was early on in the game, and "we can't be so harsh". As it turned out, Jaiswal made 31 in 16 balls in the powerplay and his 14-year-old opening partner Vaibhav Suryavanshi 52 in 20. RR got to 87 after six overs. The two ended up adding 166 in 11.5 overs, Suryavanshi breaking records on his way to a 38-ball 101 and Jaiswal, very much the support act, finishing unbeaten on 70 from 40 balls. The win came with 25 balls in hand despite the target being 210.