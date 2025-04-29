Sai Sudharsan takes back IPL 2025 Orange Cap from Virat Kohli after RR vs GT
B Sai Sudharsan's 39 took him back to the top spot on the run-getters' list during the IPL 2025 game between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans
The top of the IPL 2025 Orange Cap table is changing frequently these days, with a new top run-getter after every other match. Here's what that, and the Purple Cap, leaderboard look like after Monday's Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) game.
B Sai Sudharsan, the Gujarat Titans (GT) opener, is back where he was before Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians (MI) toppled him and then Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got past both of them on Sunday. Sai Sudharsan is back at No. 1, with 456 runs from nine innings, following his 30-ball 39 against RR. Not his best innings of the tournament, but enough to go 13 runs clear of Kohli (443) and 29 ahead of Suryakumar (427).
By the end of RR vs GT, two other batters had firmed their positions in the top five too. RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is at No. 4 with 426 runs after scoring 70 not out in 40 balls, and Jos Buttler, the GT No. 3, is at No. 5 with 406 runs after scoring 50 not out in 26 balls.
Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is the only other batter to have crossed 400 runs this season so far.
A total of 421 runs were scored off 35.5 overs in Jaipur on Monday, so not much joy for the bowlers. But the one wicket Prasidh Krishna took - of wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi after he had plundered 101 at a strike rate of over 260 - took him to 17, and just one behind RCB's Josh Hazlewood, the leader at this stage.
Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is at No. 3 with 14 wickets, followed by Harshal Patel of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), RCB's Krunal Pandya and MI's Trent Boult, all with 13 wickets to their names.
Meanwhile, here's what the ESPNcricinfo MVP table looks like at this stage.
And some other tables that might interest you.