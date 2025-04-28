Delhi Capitals look to regroup at home as KKR come calling

Big picture: DC's home form a concern

Under first-time captain Axar Patel , Delhi Capitals (DC) got off to an flier, IPL 2025 winning their first four matches. But their fortunes took a tumble since their return to Delhi. In their three matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium so far, they have lost two and their only win came via a Super Over

Against Mumbai Indians, they collapsed in a 206 chase despite being in the driving seat until Karun Nair fell in the 12th over. Against Rajasthan Royals, they looked like they were headed for defeat until Mitchell Starc defended nine runs in the final over to take the game to a one-over shootout. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, their bowlers couldn't capitalise on an early collapse.

KL Rahul's top score in Delhi has been 41 so far, while he has three half-centuries in four away outings in IPL 2025 • BCCI

Until now, DC have been in the top half of the points table, but now they need to regroup and rediscover consistency as the battle for the playoffs heats up.

Form guide

Delhi Capitals LWLWL(Last five completed matches, most recent first)

Kolkata Knight Riders LLWLW

Team news and likely XIIs

It's a very short turnaround time for DC after their last game against RCB, but they are likely to continue with the same combination. They could continue with their tactic of starting with just six batters even if they bat first, as even then they have six bowling options.

Delhi Capitals XII (likely): 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Abishek Porel, 3 Karun Nair, 4 KL Rahul (wk), 5 Axar Patel (capt), 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Vipraj Nigam, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mukesh Kumar, 12 Ashutosh Sharma/Mohit Sharma

KKR made a couple of changes in their last game, bringing in Rovman Powell and Chetan Sakariya in place of Ramandeep Singh and Moeen Ali, and are unlikely to tinker with their combination after the washout against Punjab Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders XII (likely): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Ajinkya Rahane, 4 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 5 Venkatesh Iyer, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Rovman Powell, 8 Andre Russell, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Vaibhav Arora, 11 Varun Chakravarthy, 12 Chetan Sakariya

In the spotlight

Faf du Plessis to deliver at the top for DC. He played in three of the first four matches of the season, before missing four games with a niggle. He struggled on his return against RCB, and has failed to cross 30 in any of the four matches he played except his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With Jake Fraser-McGurk woefully out of form, the expectations will be high onto deliver at the top for DC. He played in three of the first four matches of the season, before missing four games with a niggle. He struggled on his return against RCB, and has failed to cross 30 in any of the four matches he played except his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is yet to fire for KKR this season • BCCI

In his third season with KKR, Rahmanullah Gurbaz has a chance to get an extended run of games, having replaced Quinton de Kock at the top of the order. The opening partnership has been an area of concern for KKR and they will hope that Gurbaz can form a strong alliance with Sunil Narine. Gurbaz was out for just one run in his first game of the season and scored 1 not out in the washout against PBKS, so he will hope for a good outing in Delhi.

The big question

Will playing on a slower surface backfire against DC? 62 votes Yes - Narine and Varun will feast No - KKR batters are out of form and will suffer

Pitch and conditions

DC mentor Kevin Pietersen said after the RCB game that they had gone for a slow and low surface to counter their opponents' strength and that they have a similar plan for KKR. The match will be played on pitch No. 5, which is in the centre, so there won't be a shorter side for the batters to target.

Stats and trivia

Kuldeep Yadav has bowled three deliveries to Sunil Narine in two innings and dismissed him twice.

Only R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla (27 each) have more wickets against DC than Sunil Narine, who has 24.

Only Chennai Super Kings (19.77) have a lower average for the opening partnership this season than KKR (19.87) and DC (24.22)

