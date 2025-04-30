Ganga: Regardless of Kuldeep's day, he should bowl his full quota

In Delhi Capitals' (DC) 14-run defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, their captain Axar Patel used only three overs of Kuldeep Yadav , India's premier wristspinner. Not only did DC not use spin in the powerplay, but Kuldeep was introduced as late as the 11th over. KKR eventually posted 79 for 1 in the powerplay, and that platform helped them post 204 for 9, a score that proved to be good enough on the night.

Daren Ganga , the former West Indies captain, said on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out that Kuldeep is a bowler who must finish his quota every game. He also said that using Kuldeep as a wicket-taking option in the powerplay could have slowed KKR down, and was a gamble worth taking with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane going hard at the other DC bowlers.

"Kuldeep not finishing his spell to me was a bit of a missed opportunity," Ganga said. "When you have a bowler like Kuldeep, regardless of the day he's having, I'd like to see him exhaust his full complement of overs. That is something he [Axar] could've looked at - bowling Kuldeep's one over earlier on, and then bowling three overs in the middle. That could've changed proceedings and probably informed how the other spinners would go on that surface.

"I was having a conversation about teams and their reluctance to use conventional wristspinners in the powerplay phase. To me, if you're trying to control a phase by taking wickets, that's an option for you. And then if you know you have an issue with your bowlers not penetrating opposition batters, then I think it is worth a gamble for you to use, at least one over of wristspin in that phase."

Kuldeep finally entered the attack as DC's sixth bowler, delivering the 11th, 13th, and 15th overs and finishing with figures of 0 for 27. But by then, KKR had already built a strong platform, and even a few hiccups couldn't derail their momentum. Wasim Jaffer labelled it "strange tactics" not to use Kuldeep up front when DC were clearly in need of a breakthrough while Ambati Rayudu pointed to Kuldeep's recent success against left-hand batters and said he could have troubled Narine.

"Especially today when KKR batsmen were going great guns, I felt they should've brought a spinner on for sure. Kuldeep is a wicket-taker and he's been bowling brilliantly to left-handers of late," Rayudu said. "He's been getting the dip now, which wasn't there in his bowling earlier, and he's not afraid to bowl googlies to left-handers, and he's been getting wickets off googlies."

'Axar could have bowled in the powerplay too'

Kuldeep wasn't DC's only spin option. Vipraj Nigam was brought on in the seventh over, while Axar bowled four overs on the trot from the eighth to the 14th. Despite being effective, Axar too did not bowl in the powerplay, a surprising decision considering his performance in the powerplay in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

"I think [Axar could've bowled] definitely for an over at least," Rayudu said. "They were going after pace and you had to slow things down, not only time-wise but also in terms of giving pace to the batsmen. I felt they missed a little trick there.

"Axar has also become a much, much better bowler. He bowls the under-cutter, which he bowls to left-handers that goes away. And he has that height where he never bowls too full. I think he definitely should have bowled in the powerplay."

Jaffer served a reminder that Axar dismissed left-handers Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal against RCB too, nullifying the left-arm spinner to left-hand batter worry that some teams have.

"I think he should have used at least one over himself, considering in the last game he got two wickets off left-handers," Jaffer said. "[Not bowling] against Nicholas Pooran you would understand since Pooran is a different beast altogether, but against all other [left-handed] batters, he should back himself."

Ganga, meanwhile, acknowledged the captain's dilemma when choosing between backing himself or deploying other bowlers. He said that Dushmantha Chameera 's recent inclusion might have influenced Axar's choices. Still, he felt captains need to show greater conviction.

"If the surface was offering a bit more turn, it might've prompted him to bowl in the powerplay phase," Ganga said. "There are also times, as a captain, you find yourself between a rock and a hard place with you putting yourself as an option compared to using other options.