DC vs KKR, 48th Match at Delhi, IPL, Apr 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

48th Match (N), Delhi, April 29, 2025, Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KL Rahul
9 M • 369 Runs • 52.71 Avg • 146.42 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 157.07 SR
AM Rahane
9 M • 271 Runs • 38.71 Avg • 146.48 SR
A Raghuvanshi
8 M • 197 Runs • 39.4 Avg • 149.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kuldeep Yadav
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 18.46 SR
MA Starc
9 M • 11 Wkts • 10.09 Econ • 17.45 SR
Harshit Rana
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 15.23 SR
CV Varun
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 18.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days29 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB1073140.521
GT862121.104
MI1064120.889
DC963120.482
PBKS953110.177
LSG105510-0.325
KKR93570.212
SRH9366-1.103
RR9274-0.625
CSK9274-1.302
Full Table