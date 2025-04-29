Matches (15)
DC vs KKR, 48th Match at Delhi, IPL, Apr 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
48th Match (N), Delhi, April 29, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
L
W
L
W
L
KKR
L
W
L
L
NR
Match centre Ground time: 06:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC9 M • 369 Runs • 52.71 Avg • 146.42 SR
10 M • 311 Runs • 34.56 Avg • 157.07 SR
KKR9 M • 271 Runs • 38.71 Avg • 146.48 SR
8 M • 197 Runs • 39.4 Avg • 149.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 18.46 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 10.09 Econ • 17.45 SR
KKR10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.06 Econ • 15.23 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 18.5 SR
Squad
DC
KKR
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|29 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
