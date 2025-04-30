Ajinkya Rahane suffers hand injury in victory over Delhi Capitals

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahane played down the extent of the injury. "Not bad," he said. "I'll be OK. I'll be fine." A KKR spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo that the initial assessment is that the injury is not a serious one, but that he will be checked by physiotherapist Prasanth Panchada on Wednesday morning.

KKR sit seventh, with nine points from their first 10 matches, but Rahane said that his team could take confidence from the memory of their late run to the play-offs in 2021. "That's always been the talk when we are not doing well," he said. "But again, it's in the past. For us, what's important is staying in the moment, taking confidence from this game and moving forward."