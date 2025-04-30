Ajinkya Rahane suffers hand injury in victory over Delhi Capitals
The KKR medical staff will assess their captain's injury on Wednesday to determine the severity of it
Ajinkya Rahane will be assessed by Kolkata Knight Riders' medical staff on Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury he suffered to his right hand while fielding in his team's 14-run win over Delhi Capitals.
Rahane, KKR's captain, was fielding at short cover when he was struck on the hand by a ball drilled at him by Faf du Plessis off the bowling of Andre Russell. The ball deflected towards mid-off for a single, and Rahane immediately started to head off the field to receive medical attention.
He did not return to the field for the rest of the match, and had his hand heavily strapped. With Venkatesh Iyer, Rahane's vice-captain, substituted out of the match for Vaibhav Arora, KKR's Impact Player, Sunil Narine was called into action and led the team for the final nine overs of their bowling innings.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahane played down the extent of the injury. "Not bad," he said. "I'll be OK. I'll be fine." A KKR spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo that the initial assessment is that the injury is not a serious one, but that he will be checked by physiotherapist Prasanth Panchada on Wednesday morning.
Rahane said that Narine's final two overs - in which he took dismissed Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs and du Plessis - were decisive. "204 on that wicket was good, but I thought we were 15 runs short, frankly. We were going really well as a batting unit. But again, you're chasing 204, you know as a fielding team, you are one or two wickets away, and that's what happened.
KKR sit seventh, with nine points from their first 10 matches, but Rahane said that his team could take confidence from the memory of their late run to the play-offs in 2021. "That's always been the talk when we are not doing well," he said. "But again, it's in the past. For us, what's important is staying in the moment, taking confidence from this game and moving forward."