48th Match (N), Delhi, April 29, 2025, Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders FlagKolkata Knight Riders

#7

Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals

#4

Today
2:00 PM

DC chose to field

Live
Updated 12 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - DC seek consistency at home as KKR visit

By Sidharth Monga

DC look to get back, KKR look to stay in contention

Welcome to our Live Report for this league match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. DC's strong start has plateaued a bit: they have been alternating wins and losses for the last five matches. They want to now make it three wins in six matches. They have 12 points in nine matches.
KKR have just seven points from nine games. If they lose, they might drop off from realistic contenders for the top four spots.
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB1073140.521
MI1064120.889
GT963120.748
DC963120.482
PBKS953110.177
LSG105510-0.325
KKR93570.212
RR10376-0.349
SRH9366-1.103
CSK9274-1.302
