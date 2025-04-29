Live Report - DC seek consistency at home as KKR visit

Live
Live Report - DC seek consistency at home as KKR visitBy Sidharth Monga
Does Russell need to come in sooner?
DC look to get back, KKR look to stay in contention
Welcome to our Live Report for this league match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. DC's strong start has plateaued a bit: they have been alternating wins and losses for the last five matches. They want to now make it three wins in six matches. They have 12 points in nine matches.
KKR have just seven points from nine games. If they lose, they might drop off from realistic contenders for the top four spots.
