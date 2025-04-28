Harshit Rana missing Gambhir's 'aura' at KKR

Harshit Rana , the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler, has said that he is missing the "aura" and "thrill factor" that Gautam Gambhir brought to the franchise last year.

KKR won the IPL 2024 title with Gambhir, their former captain, playing a prominent role in the coaching staff in his capacity as a 'mentor'. He left the franchise when he took up his current role as India's head coach last July, and was effectively replaced by Dwayne Bravo , who has the same job title.

"The support staff is basically the same and even Nayar bhai is back," Harshit said. "But yeah there was a thrill factor that I miss a little - speaking just for myself, not anyone else. But it's nothing like that. It's all the same, Chandu [Pandit] sir, Nayar bhai, Bravo. We are getting the kind of environment we want.

"There have been changes of course since [Nayar] returned, because he has a very smart mind. He reads the game very well. And the Indian core of our team, he knows them very well. He only has helped develop them over many years. So, it helps us that he is back and it feels good."

Harshit, who was retained as an uncapped player ahead of November's mega auction, has made his India debuts in all three international formats in the past six months, playing under Gambhir. He said that while KKR's support staff have been able to create a good environment this year, he has missed Gambhir's presence.

When asked to elaborate on what Gambhir had brought to the dressing room, Harshit said: "I wasn't talking about anything personal. But you also know, he has an aura in the way he carries the team forward. I was just talking about that."

Harshit is KKR's joint-highest wicket-taker this season, with 11 in nine appearances. Born and raised in Delhi, he will be playing at what is normally his home ground on Tuesday night. He also confirmed that he is fit and available for selection after grazing his left elbow while attempting to take a catch during KKR's no-result against Punjab Kings on Saturday