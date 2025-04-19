Abhishek Nayar returns to KKR's backroom staff

Abhishek Nayar has returned as a member of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) support staff for IPL 2025, just days after his contract as an assistant coach with the India men's team was terminated by the BCCI.

Before his latest stint with KKR, Nayar was part of their backroom staff from 2018 to 2024 in the IPL. In 2024, he helped KKR win their third IPL title and first in ten years.

In July 2024, Nayar was appointed as an assistant to head coach Gautam Gambhir in the India men's side. He became the first major casualty of the review carried out by the BCCI to assess India's poor run in Test cricket late last year.

While Nayar has never coached in the domestic circuit, he has worked one-on-one with several international and uncapped Indian players, including Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The other members of KKR's current support staff are head coach Chandrakant Pandit, mentor Dwayne Bravo, bowling coach B Arun, assistant coach Ottis Gibson and spin-bowling coach Carl Crowe.