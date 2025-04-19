Matches (20)
IPL (4)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
T20 QUAD (in Cyprus) (2)
UAE A-Team Tri (1)
News

Abhishek Nayar returns to KKR's backroom staff

Before his latest stint with KKR, Nayar was part of their backroom staff from 2018 to 2024 in the IPL

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Apr-2025 • 55 mins ago
Abhishek Nayar has joined Gautam Gambhir's team as an assistant coach, Mumbai, July 22, 2024

Abhishek Nayar was part of KKR's backroom staff from IPL 2018 to 2024 in his first stint  •  PTI

Abhishek Nayar has returned as a member of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) support staff for IPL 2025, just days after his contract as an assistant coach with the India men's team was terminated by the BCCI.
Before his latest stint with KKR, Nayar was part of their backroom staff from 2018 to 2024 in the IPL. In 2024, he helped KKR win their third IPL title and first in ten years.
In July 2024, Nayar was appointed as an assistant to head coach Gautam Gambhir in the India men's side. He became the first major casualty of the review carried out by the BCCI to assess India's poor run in Test cricket late last year.
While Nayar has never coached in the domestic circuit, he has worked one-on-one with several international and uncapped Indian players, including Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The other members of KKR's current support staff are head coach Chandrakant Pandit, mentor Dwayne Bravo, bowling coach B Arun, assistant coach Ottis Gibson and spin-bowling coach Carl Crowe.
Nayar linked up with the team in Kolkata on Saturday ahead of KKR's home game on Monday against Gujarat Titans (GT). The defending champions are currently sixth on the points table with three wins and four defeats in seven games.
Abhishek NayarIndiaKolkata Knight RidersIndian Premier League

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback