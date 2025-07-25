Tim David is player of the match: "I was just having a great time in the middle playing for Australia. It was nice to have a period at home and get my body right. I didn't think I would get the opportunity to get a hundred for Australia so I'm stoked. The pitch was good and small boundaries so you have to back your strengths. Warner Park is a great place to bat and it was great to have experience here in the CPL. I've spent a lot of time working on power hitting but now I'm working on my shot selection. I've been carrying that Dre Russ bat around for a year and it felt like it was the best time to use it."