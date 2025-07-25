Matches (6)
West Indies vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Basseterre, WI vs AUS, Jul 25 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
3rd T20I (N), Basseterre, July 25, 2025, Australia tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
214/4
Australia FlagAustralia
(16.1/20 ov, T:215) 215/4

Australia won by 6 wickets (with 23 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
102* (37)
tim-david
Cricinfo's MVP
132.77 ptsImpact List
tim-david
128

Tim David and Mitchell Owen's 128-run partnership is AUS's highest for the 5th wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 97 between Marsh and Tim David

Scorecard summary
West Indies 214/4(20 overs)
Shai Hope
102* (57)
Nathan Ellis
1/37 (4)
Brandon King
62 (36)
Mitchell Owen
1/23 (2)
Australia 215/4(16.1 overs)
Tim David
102* (37)
Romario Shepherd
2/39 (3.1)
Mitchell Owen
36* (16)
Jason Holder
1/35 (3)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Tim David
AUS132.77102(37)121.59132.77---
Shai Hope
WI82.76102(57)94.1882.76---
Romario Shepherd
WI72.699(3)10.5912.422/393.2660.27
Mitchell Owen
AUS55.5636(16)38.0232.361/231.0523.2
Brandon King
WI55.3762(36)59.2355.37---
That concludes our coverage of game three from Warner Park. Australia have wrapped up the series 3-0. Keep an eye out for Gnasher's report. Game four is tomorrow. Look forward to your company then.

10.30pm Presentation

Mitchell Marsh: "We've played well so far in the series. We've executed well with the ball and there are no words for that innings from Tim David. We're giving guys opportunities in different roles. As a group we've played really good cricket."

Shai Hope: "I don't think we had enough runs on the board. On a pitch like that with the dimension of the ground, we know it's going to be hard to defend. I think we fell a few runs short and with the ball we needed to pick up more wickets. We're very powerful strikers but we have to give credit to the Australian bowlers, they've bowled very well in the death overs."

Tim David is player of the match: "I was just having a great time in the middle playing for Australia. It was nice to have a period at home and get my body right. I didn't think I would get the opportunity to get a hundred for Australia so I'm stoked. The pitch was good and small boundaries so you have to back your strengths. Warner Park is a great place to bat and it was great to have experience here in the CPL. I've spent a lot of time working on power hitting but now I'm working on my shot selection. I've been carrying that Dre Russ bat around for a year and it felt like it was the best time to use it."

10.23pm Australia win the series 3-0. Outrageous performance from Tim David. Australia were 61 for 3 when he entered in the powerplay chasing 215 and slumped to 87 for 4 when Green fell in the ninth over. He smashed 11 sixes and completely destroyed West Indies.

Tim David and Mitchell Owen's 128-run partnership is Australia's highest for the 5th wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 97 between Mitch Marsh and Tim David. It came off 46 balls. Owen finished 36 not out 16 balls. His first T20I innings have been pretty good. West Indies are completely dejected walking off.

Kannadachi : "Watch out for Australia in the next WT20. they are serious title contenders !"

David: "Getting your first century after 282 games of T20....."

16.1
4
Shepherd to David, FOUR runs

glanced fine! A century off 37 balls! A new record in T20Is for Australia! Australia win by six wickets with 23 balls to spare! Full outside leg, he glances fine. He smashes Josh Inglis' previous record of 43 balls. It's the third fastest T20I century against a Test nation

Ahmed: "i find this very strange that your teammate is close to a 100 and youre almost about to win but you keep hitting boundaries, like Mitch Owen is doing." He needs two and is on strike

end of over 1619 runs
AUS: 211/4CRR: 13.18 RRR: 1.00 • Need 4 from 24b
Mitchell Owen36 (16b 2x4 3x6)
Tim David98 (36b 5x4 11x6)
Jediah Blades 3-0-40-0
Jason Holder 3-0-35-1
15.6
6
Blades to Owen, SIX runs

Powell catches it at long-on and steps over the rope! Six! Length ball on middle, he nails it flat to long-on, Powell catches it on the rope but steps over with the momentum

Slight delay here. There's a problem with the zing bails at one end

15.5
1
Blades to David, 1 run

low full toss, 135kph, he drives along the ground to long-off

One hit for a maiden T20 century

15.4
4
Blades to David, FOUR runs

thumped straight! Short on middle, he muscles this flat straight over the umpire and it beats long-on!

Jared: "Absolute scenes if David gets stranded in the 90s..."

15.3
Blades to David, no run

yorker on leg, well bowled, he digs it out back to the bowler

James Cricket : "3 runs from last 4 balls. Poor from David. "

15.2
1
Blades to Owen, 1 run

shorter, angled across, 125kph, he swats a pull with power along the ground to deep midwicket

15.2
1w
Blades to Owen, 1 wide

136kph, wide full toss too wide outside off

15.1
6
Blades to Owen, SIX runs

clubbed over backward square! Short on leg, he swings hard and nails it flat and hard onto the grass bank

end of over 158 runs
AUS: 192/4CRR: 12.80 RRR: 4.60 • Need 23 from 30b
Mitchell Owen23 (13b 2x4 1x6)
Tim David93 (33b 4x4 11x6)
Jason Holder 3-0-35-1
Romario Shepherd 3-0-35-2

David has his highest T20I score by the way surpassing his previous best when he was playing for Singapore prior to representing Australia

14.6
1
Holder to Owen, 1 run

130kph, low full toss wide of off, he miscues a big swing to long-off

14.5
4
Holder to Owen, FOUR runs

top edge over short third! Short and climbing wide of off, he slices it up and over short third and it runs to the rope

Over the wicket

100 stand up. Owen has 18 of them

14.4
1
Holder to David, 1 run

132kph, full outside off, he drives along the ground to long-off

Around the wicket

14.3
1
Holder to Owen, 1 run

sliced in the air short of deep cover! Another miscue into the wind lands safe. Well bowled but no reward

14.2
Holder to Owen, no run

yorker length outside off, he swings hard and miscues back to the bowler

Over the wicket

14.1
1
Holder to David, 1 run

127kph, low full toss on leg, he swings hard and swats it along the ground to long-on

Holder around the wicket

end of over 1416 runs
AUS: 184/4CRR: 13.14 RRR: 5.16 • Need 31 from 36b
Mitchell Owen17 (9b 1x4 1x6)
Tim David91 (31b 4x4 11x6)
Romario Shepherd 3-0-35-2
Jediah Blades 2-0-21-0
13.6
2
Shepherd to Owen, 2 runs

skied forward of square but it lands safe. Full on leg, he gets under it but the fielder is too far behind square to catch it as the wind holds it up

13.5
1
Shepherd to David, 1 run

dropped at deep midwicket! King spills a sitter! He finally miscues a slower ball trying to whip it over midwicket, no elevation, King is there 5 metres in from the rope and just clangs it!

Australia need less than a run a ball!

13.4
Shepherd to David, no run

yorker on off, he opens the face and steers it to backward point

13.3
6
Shepherd to David, SIX runs

thumped flat over midwicket! Wow. Chest high short ball, he stands up and muscles it into the hospitality tents! Look out!

Brayden: "35 balls is the fastest hundred against a full member nation. If he gets there, it certainly seems that he'll get there faster than that at this rate. "

13.2
1
Shepherd to Owen, 1 run

short ball on middle, he swats a pull along the deck to deep midwicket

Around the wicket

13.1
6
Shepherd to Owen, SIX runs

the crowd is in danger at long-off! Smeared like a missile! Full outside off, he's down on one knee and he nails it flat over long-off

Shepherd on. He's easily been West Indies best

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
TH David
102 runs (37)
6 fours11 sixes
Productive shot
pull
32 runs
2 fours4 sixes
Control
95%
SD Hope
102 runs (57)
8 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
slog shot
27 runs
2 fours3 sixes
Control
74%
Best performances - bowlers
R Shepherd
O
3.1
M
0
R
39
W
2
ECO
12.31
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
NT Ellis
O
4
M
0
R
37
W
1
ECO
9.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
TossAustralia, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Australia
Tim David
Series resultAustralia led the 5-match series 3-0
Match numberT20I no. 3369
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days25 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
T20I debut
Jediah Blades
Jediah Blades
T20 debut
Jediah Blades
Jediah Blades
Umpires
West Indies
Deighton Butler
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
TV Umpire
West Indies
Gregory Brathwaite
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
Language
English
Win Probability
AUS 100%
WIAUS
100%50%100%WI InningsAUS Innings

Over 17 • AUS 215/4

Australia won by 6 wickets (with 23 balls remaining)
Australia Innings
Player NameRB
MR Marsh
caught2219
GJ Maxwell
run out207
JP Inglis
caught156
C Green
caught1114
TH David
not out10237
MJ Owen
not out3616
Extras(b 1, nb 2, w 6)
Total215(4 wkts; 16.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>