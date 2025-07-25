glanced fine! A century off 37 balls! A new record in T20Is for Australia! Australia win by six wickets with 23 balls to spare! Full outside leg, he glances fine. He smashes Josh Inglis' previous record of 43 balls. It's the third fastest T20I century against a Test nation
West Indies vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Basseterre, WI vs AUS, Jul 25 2025 - Match Result
Australia won by 6 wickets (with 23 balls remaining)
Tim David and Mitchell Owen's 128-run partnership is AUS's highest for the 5th wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 97 between Marsh and Tim David
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|AUS
|132.77
|102(37)
|121.59
|132.77
|-
|-
|-
|WI
|82.76
|102(57)
|94.18
|82.76
|-
|-
|-
|WI
|72.69
|9(3)
|10.59
|12.42
|2/39
|3.26
|60.27
|AUS
|55.56
|36(16)
|38.02
|32.36
|1/23
|1.05
|23.2
|WI
|55.37
|62(36)
|59.23
|55.37
|-
|-
|-
That concludes our coverage of game three from Warner Park. Australia have wrapped up the series 3-0. Keep an eye out for Gnasher's report. Game four is tomorrow. Look forward to your company then.
10.30pm Presentation
Mitchell Marsh: "We've played well so far in the series. We've executed well with the ball and there are no words for that innings from Tim David. We're giving guys opportunities in different roles. As a group we've played really good cricket."
Shai Hope: "I don't think we had enough runs on the board. On a pitch like that with the dimension of the ground, we know it's going to be hard to defend. I think we fell a few runs short and with the ball we needed to pick up more wickets. We're very powerful strikers but we have to give credit to the Australian bowlers, they've bowled very well in the death overs."
Tim David is player of the match: "I was just having a great time in the middle playing for Australia. It was nice to have a period at home and get my body right. I didn't think I would get the opportunity to get a hundred for Australia so I'm stoked. The pitch was good and small boundaries so you have to back your strengths. Warner Park is a great place to bat and it was great to have experience here in the CPL. I've spent a lot of time working on power hitting but now I'm working on my shot selection. I've been carrying that Dre Russ bat around for a year and it felt like it was the best time to use it."
10.23pm Australia win the series 3-0. Outrageous performance from Tim David. Australia were 61 for 3 when he entered in the powerplay chasing 215 and slumped to 87 for 4 when Green fell in the ninth over. He smashed 11 sixes and completely destroyed West Indies.
Tim David and Mitchell Owen's 128-run partnership is Australia's highest for the 5th wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 97 between Mitch Marsh and Tim David. It came off 46 balls. Owen finished 36 not out 16 balls. His first T20I innings have been pretty good. West Indies are completely dejected walking off.
Kannadachi : "Watch out for Australia in the next WT20. they are serious title contenders !"
David: "Getting your first century after 282 games of T20....."
Ahmed: "i find this very strange that your teammate is close to a 100 and youre almost about to win but you keep hitting boundaries, like Mitch Owen is doing." He needs two and is on strike
Powell catches it at long-on and steps over the rope! Six! Length ball on middle, he nails it flat to long-on, Powell catches it on the rope but steps over with the momentum
Slight delay here. There's a problem with the zing bails at one end
low full toss, 135kph, he drives along the ground to long-off
One hit for a maiden T20 century
thumped straight! Short on middle, he muscles this flat straight over the umpire and it beats long-on!
Jared: "Absolute scenes if David gets stranded in the 90s..."
yorker on leg, well bowled, he digs it out back to the bowler
James Cricket : "3 runs from last 4 balls. Poor from David. "
shorter, angled across, 125kph, he swats a pull with power along the ground to deep midwicket
136kph, wide full toss too wide outside off
clubbed over backward square! Short on leg, he swings hard and nails it flat and hard onto the grass bank
David has his highest T20I score by the way surpassing his previous best when he was playing for Singapore prior to representing Australia
130kph, low full toss wide of off, he miscues a big swing to long-off
top edge over short third! Short and climbing wide of off, he slices it up and over short third and it runs to the rope
Over the wicket
100 stand up. Owen has 18 of them
132kph, full outside off, he drives along the ground to long-off
Around the wicket
sliced in the air short of deep cover! Another miscue into the wind lands safe. Well bowled but no reward
yorker length outside off, he swings hard and miscues back to the bowler
Over the wicket
127kph, low full toss on leg, he swings hard and swats it along the ground to long-on
Holder around the wicket
skied forward of square but it lands safe. Full on leg, he gets under it but the fielder is too far behind square to catch it as the wind holds it up
dropped at deep midwicket! King spills a sitter! He finally miscues a slower ball trying to whip it over midwicket, no elevation, King is there 5 metres in from the rope and just clangs it!
Australia need less than a run a ball!
yorker on off, he opens the face and steers it to backward point
thumped flat over midwicket! Wow. Chest high short ball, he stands up and muscles it into the hospitality tents! Look out!
Brayden: "35 balls is the fastest hundred against a full member nation. If he gets there, it certainly seems that he'll get there faster than that at this rate. "
short ball on middle, he swats a pull along the deck to deep midwicket
Around the wicket
the crowd is in danger at long-off! Smeared like a missile! Full outside off, he's down on one knee and he nails it flat over long-off
Shepherd on. He's easily been West Indies best
1W
1W
1W
|Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
|Toss
|Australia, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Australia led the 5-match series 3-0
|Match number
|T20I no. 3369
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|25 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
|T20I debut
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
