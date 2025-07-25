Uncontracted, not unmotivated: Sodhi ticks off one landmark after another

A numbers man, Sodhi is savouring every high. "It's really nice. I'm really proud of the achievement. To get 150 wickets in a format for your country, obviously you have to play for a long period of time to be able to do that. It's something I'm really proud of and hopefully there's a lot more on the bank."

On Thursday, Sodhi also took a moment to reflect on his early years. Born in India, Sodhi moved to Auckland with his parents when he was a child. After impressing Daniel Vettori during an Auckland playing trial he broke into the New Zealand squad when he was 20. He has since become a key player for New Zealand, especially in white-ball cricket.

"It has been an incredible journey," Sodhi said. "I think something came out of the other, I think I debuted in 2013. I think my first ODI was here in Harare. It's nice to be here and still being able to perform for New Zealand. Hopefully it's something I can still do for a time to come."

Contracted or not, Sodhi is eager to play for New Zealand and win games for them. Having been thrown a lifeline by Walter, Sodhi could form a potent partnership with captain Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell as New Zealand tune up for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"There's always incentive to win games for your country, I like playing international cricket," Sodhi said. "Growing up, it's the only thing I ever wanted to do and I think it's probably the same for all the guys that are in there now. International cricket is really special. You pop the fern on, certainly things you dreamed of in the backyard growing up playing. Any game for New Zealand, there's always motivation out there to be playing your best."

The 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean was a forgettable one for Sodhi and New Zealand. In spin-friendly conditions, Sodhi sat out three of New Zealand's four games, but in the lead-up to the next World Cup, he's trying to reinvent himself. On Thursday, he fronted up to bowl in the powerplay - after Zimbabwe had run away to 21 for 0 - and claimed figures of 2-0-5-3 during this phase. Sodhi had also operated in the powerplay against South Africa in New Zealand's series opener. This tri-series is the first time since 2021 that Sodhi has bowled in the powerplay in T20Is and it's a role he relishes playing for the Black Caps.

"It's quite a new role for me and I haven't bowled a lot in the powerplay in my career," Sodhi said. "So, this is a really strong New Zealand side nowadays, so trying to get into the side and almost have to learn to be able to bowl in the powerplay. So, it's really nice it could come off as it is relatively a new role. I'm trying to play for New Zealand and yeah to get some wickets was quite pleasing and it shows me I can do it at this level and yeah something I want to keep building."

Sodhi also delivered a glowing appraisal of Tim Seifert , who is currently the leading run-getter in the tri-series, with 166 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 145.61. Sodhi believes that Seifert has become a more versatile and dangerous batter after playing franchise T20 cricket around the world. In the lead-up to the tri-series, Seifert was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL and San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC, and his next franchise assignment is with CPL champions St Lucia Kings.

"Yeah, look Seife is incredible," Sodhi said. "I've sort of seen him come through when he was 18 years old playing cricket in all the districts he came through. A lot of talent, hit the ball really nice and cleanly. But I think the product of franchise cricket that's made him such a good player is that he's been able to play on surfaces that aren't actually that great for batting.

"If you look at that surface out there, it wasn't the truest of surfaces but to score at the rate that he did shows great growth in his game. It shows that he's rallied around a lot of great players all around the world in the franchise tournaments that he's played and it's making him a lot better player. It's a huge asset for New Zealand cricket the way that he's playing and he's still so young.