New Zealand vs South Africa, Final at Harare, ZIM T20 Tri-Series, Jul 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Harare, July 26, 2025, Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
W
W
W
W
W
South Africa
A
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ9 M • 415 Runs • 59.29 Avg • 177.35 SR
4 M • 165 Runs • 41.25 Avg • 161.76 SR
9 M • 244 Runs • 27.11 Avg • 136.31 SR
6 M • 154 Runs • 38.5 Avg • 135.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ9 M • 19 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 10.31 SR
NZ7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 11.16 SR
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 13.5 SR
8 M • 5 Wkts • 11 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
NZ
SA
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3374
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
|Match days
|26 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
Uncontracted, not unmotivated: Sodhi ticks off one landmark after another
After new coach Walter handed him a lifeline, Sodhi became the third men's player to 150 T20I wickets and committed to keep playing for NZ