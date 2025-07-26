Matches (6)
New Zealand vs South Africa, Final at Harare, ZIM T20 Tri-Series, Jul 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Harare, July 26, 2025, Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Today, 11:00 AM
1h:28m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TL Seifert
9 M • 415 Runs • 59.29 Avg • 177.35 SR
R Ravindra
4 M • 165 Runs • 41.25 Avg • 161.76 SR
RR Hendricks
9 M • 244 Runs • 27.11 Avg • 136.31 SR
HE van der Dussen
6 M • 154 Runs • 38.5 Avg • 135.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
9 M • 19 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 10.31 SR
IS Sodhi
7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 11.16 SR
GF Linde
6 M • 8 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 13.5 SR
A Simelane
8 M • 5 Wkts • 11 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
SA
Player
Role
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Zakary Foulkes 
Allrounder
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Tim Robinson 
Top order Batter
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ish Sodhi 
Bowler
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3374
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-14.50, Second Session 14.50-16.20
Match days26 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Iknow Chabi
Zimbabwe
Langton Rusere
TV Umpire
Zimbabwe
Forster Mutizwa
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Percival Sizara
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
Language
English
Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ44082.200
SA42240.012
ZIM4040-2.253
Full Table