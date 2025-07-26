Conrad: 'Bitterly disappointed but we have got the makings of a great side'

Though South Africa lost all three matches they played against New Zealand in the competition, they came close to claiming the trophy and pulling off their highest successful chase against them. That they did that with a squad that includes only two players - Reeza Hendricks and Gerald Coetzee - who were part of their last T20 World Cup squad suggests to Conrad that the depth in South African cricket is strong as he builds towards the next World Cup in February-March next year.

"There's so many good things that we can take forward from here," Conrad said at the post-match press conference. "The result is disappointing but there were so many good things that happened there today that we can be really proud of and that I am really proud of. With such a young and inexperienced side, to put up the type of performance today, that is also pleasing to see. It's no excuse for losing and we're still bitterly disappointed. But there were some really good things."

Pretorius and Brevis repay the faith

Chief among them was the form shown by the two young batters Conrad has also included in next month's white-ball squads for a tour to Australia: Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Dewald Brevis . Pretorius, who scored 31 runs in his first three innings as a T20I opener, was moved down to No. 5 for South Africa's last league game, where he made 1. He was brought back up to the top of the order for the final and set South Africa on their way with a 35-ball 51.

"Lhuan-dre is one of the bright prospects for South Africa. We saw what he has in him with the innings he played today," Conrad said. "He had a lean period throughout this tournament, but he's a classy young cricketer and exciting times lie ahead for him. Young players go through tough times and very often don't know how to deal with it. But for him to come back in the final and play the way he did gave us a really good foundation."

Brevis had played international cricket before, in 2023, when he scored five runs from two T20Is. He has enjoyed a breakthrough last six months with strong performances in the SA20 and call-ups to both Test and T20I squads in Zimbabwe and the ODI squad to Australia. After establishing himself as a finisher for MI Cape Town earlier in the year, he came within two shots of winning South Africa the final and Conrad is keen to develop his ability to close out games.

"Dewald is a special talent," Conrad said. "He's hugely disappointed that he didn't take us home but on another day, he would have hit that out of Harare. He's a special talent. He's probably one of the sweetest strikers of a cricket ball in world cricket at the moment. You're never out of a game when you've still got Dewald Brevis in the shed or he's at the wicket, and he'll be better for this experience this week. He got us close on a few occasions and it's a case of when he gets us over the line rather than if he will. This is all part of a journey for Dewald and part of his development. There's certainly no doubting his ability."

Bowling options at the death

The other improvement Conrad pointed out was South Africa's bowling in the last five overs. Though they conceded 45 runs in that period, they only gave away three boundaries and took two wickets. Nandre Burger bowled two of the four overs, conceded 18 runs, and took a wicket, while Kwena Maphaka bowled the last over and gave away 11 runs. "Today, an area that we paid particular attention to was our bowling at the death. It's been a bugbear for us for a long time," Conrad said. "I think we've made huge strides insofar as that is concerned. Guys are clearer with their plans. In the last five overs, New Zealand only hit three boundaries, which is brilliant for us."

Gerald Coetzee was making a comeback during the tri-series • Zimbabwe Cricket

In South Africa's first match in this series against New Zealand, they conceded 63 in the last five overs, which demonstrates the improvement Conrad spoke of. In that match, Coetzee bowled two of the five overs and gave away 32 runs. Coetzee did not play the final and has not been included in the squads for the Australia series, with Conrad saying he has moved down the pecking order.

Coetzee remains very much part of South Africa's core group, which Conrad will work with over the next WTC cycle (which will start with a two-Test tour to Pakistan in October) and in the lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup and 2027 ODI World Cup. Despite losing his first white-ball series in charge, Conrad is optimistic about what South Africa's players can offer.

"The bulk of them would have laid down a marker at some stage during this tournament that they belong at this level and that they want to be a part of this team," he said. "It's always great when you can grow your strength or your depth in certain areas, and I think we've managed to do that. Ideally, we want to play our best team and our strongest team whenever we can. And that's going to be the case going forward now. But our experienced guys needed a break. So it's going to be great integrating some of these young guys."