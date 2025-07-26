Risk-taking Henry comes out on top with death-overs wizardry

Henry stood at the top of his mark with South Africa needing seven off the last over with six wickets in hand. ESPNcricinfo's win predictor gave South Africa a 93.3% chance, with a set Dewald Brevis batting on 31 off just 14. But all Henry conceded were three runs and picked up two wickets.

"The thought process was making sure that there were tough options [for the batters]. If you go to yorkers too early and you run two, it's hard to kind of keep six [balls] out," Henry said after New Zealand's three-run win. "So, we just tried to be positive and to take an element of risk of the death that doesn't always come off but that was good.

"With not too many to defend, I probably made it a little bit clearer in terms of, having probably taken a few more risks, and making sure that it either was a dot ball or a wicket. Just making sure I was nice and clear at the top of the mark and executing what I wanted to do, and thankfully executed the plans nicely and catches stuck, so that was good."

The last over was not devoid of drama. A couple of athletic catches sealed New Zealand's fate, while the one missed chance did not cost them. On the second ball, Brevis looked to pull a bouncer over the deep midwicket boundary and almost succeeded. But Michael Bracewell timed his jump, held his balance to complete a juggling catch that gave New Zealand the edge. A ball later, he couldn't hang on to a miscue from Corbin Bosch, grassing the chance after running in from deep midwicket. On the fifth ball, Daryl Mitchell covered good ground to his right from long-on to pull off another excellent catch to convert a certain boundary into a wicket, thus sending back George Linde.

"I was hoping he was going to catch it," Henry said of Bracewell, "it was a really good catch. When you've got Bracewell out there on the boundaries, [he is] one of the better fielders going around. So [I had] a lot of confidence, just hoped that one did his job. These guys, they take more catches than they drop, so I wasn't as worried [about the dropped catch]. I was more just focused on what I could do. [It was a] tough chance, and not many people probably get to that to create a chance. He's an unbelievable fielder."

Henry finished the tri-series as the leading wicket-taker with ten wickets. Six of those wickets came at the death (overs 17-20), a phase in which he had an economy of 6.69.

"The key thing is wanting those overs," Henry, who was named the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series, said. "It's never easy, they don't always go your way either. It's something we all train at, and I think when you're talking about death, it's not just the final over. It's actually the building up of that.

"I think the guys that had some really tough sets there, [Jacob] Duffy and Zakary Foulkes, they've done a great job. There was some seriously aggressive striking there [from South Africa] as well. So for us to get to that position was probably the key thing.

Henry also praised the tri-series as a means to play high-pressure matches in preparation for the T20 World Cup next year.

"We don't play too many of them, but to come here today and then the final one is great," he said. "We want to play cricket against great sides and under pressure, that's why we play the game. Today was one of those games. It was different to all the games we played here. It was a really strong surface, which required a high scoring game - obviously 180 was probably the highest for the tri series - so to come down to the wire was exciting. For us, it was building on what we've been talking about. A lot of guys that have stepped up at different times, which is a pleasing thing.