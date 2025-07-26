Henry the hero as NZ win last-ball thriller to clinch tri-series title

New Zealand 180 for 5 (Ravindra 47, Conway 47, Ngidi 2-24) beat South Africa 177 for 6 (Pretorius 51, Hendricks 37, Brevis 31, Henry 2-19) by three runs

Matt Henry defended six runs in the last over against South Africa as New Zealand claimed the Harare tri-series trophy, and remained the only side to successfully defend a total at this venue. In a thrilling contest, South Africa were cruising on 92 without loss in the tenth over in pursuit of 181, but lost 4 for 39 after that.

That left them needing 50 runs to win off the last 29 balls. A 43-run stand off 25 deliveries between Dewald Brevis and George Linde put South Africa on the doorstep of victory, but both holed out in the final over as the pressure told, and New Zealand held on.

Brevis was on 31 off 14 balls as Henry stepped up to bowl the 20th over, and could not get the first ball away. He lashed out at the second one, which was dug in short, and sent it towards Michael Bracewell at deep midwicket. Bracewell caught it just inside the rope, and the catch was deemed clean to send Brevis on his way.

Corbin Bosch hit the first ball he faced in the same area, and a misfield from Bracewell allowed two runs before another aerial shot put Linde on strike. Linde sent Henry to long-on, where Daryl Mitchell took a good, low catch, and left it to Senuran Muthusamy to score four off the last ball. Henry took pace off, Muthusamy swung too early and found fresh air, and New Zealand's 100% record in the series remained intact. Henry finished as the leading wicket-taker with ten in four matches.

Lungi Ngidi got two wickets, and was economical • Zimbabwe Cricket

After comprehensive wins in the four games before this, New Zealand were properly tested in the decider, and will know they could have made things trickier for South Africa with a more challenging total. After Tim Seifert and Devon Conway put on 75 for the first wicket and laid a solid foundation for New Zealand, the subsequent partnerships did not kick on as well as they would have liked. South Africa pulled New Zealand back from 68 without loss in eight overs, and conceded only three boundaries in the last three overs. New Zealand's innings ended with five wickets in hand.

While Henry was the standout bowler of the series, Lungi Ngidi was South Africa's best bowler. His four overs in the final cost just 24 runs, and across South Africa's attack, there are still some areas to address. South Africa's seamers sent down eight wides, totalling 13 runs.

South Africa's spectacular catching

New Zealand were off to a rollicking start courtesy some poor discipline from South Africa's seamers in particular. They scored 52 runs in the powerplay, 23 in the 2.3 overs that followed, and threw their bats at anything short and wide. Seifert, the series' leading run-scorer, was on 30 off 27 balls, and there did not seem to be any way of stopping him - especially as he was using his feet well.

Seifert advanced on a wide ball from Muthusamy but took his bottom hand off the bat as he tried to slice it over extra cover and did not get the elevation he wanted. Rassie van der Dussen , fielding there, reacted quickly as he dived to his left and pouched the ball between both palms. Seifert had to go.

Tim Seifert and Devon Conway had a 75-run opening partnership • Zimbabwe Cricket

Five overs later, New Zealand lost Conway for 47, caught at short fine-leg off a top edge. But they were still progressing steadily at 127 for 2 in the 14th over. Ngidi took pace off to Mark Chapman, who played too early and dragged the ball down to deep midwicket. Rubin Hermann appeared to have over-ran the chance but then stood still and stretched overhead, where he plucked the ball from the sky as he fell backwards. Chapman was out for 3.

Then, in the final over, with New Zealand pushing towards 180, Bracewell flogged Kwena Maphaka into the covers but didn't see Linde. He got down low to his left to snatch the ball from close to the ground to snaffle a third stunning grab.

Ravindra raids the leg side

While Seifert and Conway have been in the headlines for providing the big runs for New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra has more than done his bit - and did so with some flair in the final. He used his wrists to perfection, and punished anything on a leg-stump line. Ravindra scored 47 at a strike rate of 174.07, and threatened to take the game completely away from South Africa. The third ball he faced, from Bosch, was pacy, and was sliding down. But instead of powering it over midwicket, Ravindra guided it fine for four.

When Nandre Burger erred with the same line, Ravindra was quicker on the ball, and hit over mid-on. But it was his takedown of Muthusamy which was the most impressive. Ravindra shimmied down the pitch to hit him over long-on, and then swept him strongly over deep-backward square leg to collect two sixes in the over. Two more fours came off Ngidi and Burger. before Ravindra toe-ended Burger to Brevis at deep midwicket.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit his maiden T20I fifty • Zimbabwe Cricket

Ravindra missed out on what would have been his second successive fifty in the series, and a third in T20Is this year. Against South Africa on Saturday, 38 of his 47 runs came on the leg side.

Pretorius' promise pays off

After managing only 32 runs from his first four T20I innings, and being shifted from opening the batting to No. 5, all eyes were going to be on Lhuan-dre Pretorius when he was installed back at the top for the final. He started off with a piece of exquisite timing when he hit Henry past mid-on to open South Africa's scoring with a four, but then faced serious challenges from New Zealand's attack.

Henry found Pretorius' outside edge, Jacob Duffy hit him on the toe with an inswinging yorker, and Zakary Foulkes shaved the inside edge. Pretorius top-edged Duffy over Seifert with an ugly swing, couldn't get Adam Milne away, and watched while his opening partner Reeza Hendricks collected 18 of his first 20 runs in sixes. After the powerplay, Pretorius showed his intent when he slog-swept Mitchell Santner for his first six. More convincing boundaries followed off Milne before Pretorius hit Bracewell over long-on to bring up fifty off 33 balls.

Pretorius couldn't get away with trying things for too much longer, and was caught behind as he tried to smash Bracewell out of the ground. But his 92-run opening stand with Hendricks put South Africa in a commanding position to push for the win.

Jacob Duffy's first two overs cost just 13 runs • Zimbabwe Cricket

Duffy shows why he's No. 1

Jacob Duffy , the recently-anointed leading bowler in the ICC's T20I rankings, opened with a ball that surprised Pretorius. He only conceded a single in his first over to show why he has summited the rankings. Duffy changed up his pace in the second over and Pretorius could not get him away. He then had Pretorius top-edging, and only really erred when he put the last delivery of that over in Hendricks' slot and was sent over the sightscreen for six.

Duffy's first two overs cost just 13 runs. He returned for the 16th over, just after Milne had van der Dussen caught at long-on, and dismissed Hermann in exactly the same fashion. Hermann simply did not get enough on it, and South Africa were suddenly in some strife. Duffy thought he had Brevis caught behind later in the over but the ball was called wide. He probably should have bowled the 18th, which cost Foulkes 15 runs and swung momentum South Africa's way.