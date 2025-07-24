Mirza, Ashraf's new-ball demolition job hands Pakistan consolation win

Pakistan 178 for 7 (Farhan 63, Hasan Nawaz 33, Taskin 3-38) beat Bangladesh 104 (Saifuddin 35*, Mirza 3-19, Nawaz 2-4) by 74 runs

Pakistan ended their Bangladesh tour with a 74-run win in the third T20I in Dhaka . They bowled out the home side for 104 runs, after posting 178 for 7, a marked improvement from the last two games when their batting hardly stood up.

Sahibzada Farhan , who took Fakhar Zaman's place, top scored with 63 off 41, with 54 runs coming from boundaries. He provided Pakistan with a blistering start, after which Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz struck quick runs to take them to the highest total at the Shere Bangla National Stadium since 2021.

Later it was newcomer Salman Mirza , the left-arm quick, who blew through Bangladesh's top-order, as the home side slipped to 34 for 6. Bangladesh's batting was in sharp contrast to that of Pakistan who finally got their groove upon being sent to bat first.

Farhan blitzkrieg in Mirpur

Farhan got Pakistan off to a flyer that lasted beyond the powerplay. He clattered Mahedi Hasan for a six in the third ball of the match, before sweetly flicking Shoriful Islam in the next over. Farhan laid into Taskin Ahmed in the sixth over, that went for 15, including a beautiful straight six.

Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub put on 82 for the first wicket • AFP/Getty Images

Mehidy Hasan wasn't spared either. Farhan smacked him for two sixes in the seventh over, one straight and slogged over midwicket. He finished the over by reaching his fifty, the second of Farhan's career. Saim Ayub got into the act a little later, but soon after striking his first six, he fell to Nasum Ahmed. It broke the 82-run opening stand.

Haris can't cash in on luck

Farhan fell for 63 in the twelfth over, having struck five sixes and six fours in his 41-ball stay. There was hope that Farhan's start would help the rest of the Pakistan's batters. However, Mohammad Haris couldn't quite capitalize despite getting three lives in his short time at the crease. Litton Das missed a difficult stumping chance in the tenth over, before Nasum dropped Haris at fine-leg. He also survived a lbw decision, before Taskin removed him with a catch at deep third. Haris finished with 5 off 14 balls.

The Nawazes' fine finish

Hasan Nawaz slammed three sixes in his 17-ball stay, one of them a slice over cover, but Mahedi's tumbling catch from mid-off stopped him on 33. Hussain Talat then fell cheaply, before Mohammad Nawaz creamed two sixes and as many fours, in his 16-ball 27. Both his sixes came off Mohammad Saifuddin, one struck over deep square-leg, and the next one the cover boundary.

Mirza cuts through top order

Pakistan's first wicket was slightly fortuitous, but all credit goes to Mirza. Tanzid swished at a wide delivery outside off-stump, but wicketkeeper Haris didn't appeal. Mirza insisted he heard something, which convinced Pakistan captain Salman Agha. A healthy deviation was spotted upon review.

Faheem Ashraf then struck twice in his next two overs, first removing Litton for 8, before Mehidy holed out to mid-on for 9. Mirza then bowled two superb deliveries in the fifth over to reduce Bangladesh to 25 for 5. Both times, he got the ball to cut through Jaker Ali and Mahedi and rattle their stumps.

Saifuddin doesn't get support

Salman bowled Shamim Hossain with one that spun into the left-hander, as Shamim tried to play back. Mohammad Naim holed out to a simple catch at mid-off.