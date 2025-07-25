Litton: Availability of first-choice players was key in T20I series wins

Having all their first-choice players available helped Bangladesh turn around their six-match losing streak and seal their maiden T20I series wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, captain Litton Das has said.

"We were facing a [players] crisis in the UAE and Pakistan [in May]," Litton said after winning the recent series against Pakistan. "I didn't get my best players during those two series. Taskin [Ahmed] wasn't available. Mustafizur [Rahman] had left for the IPL. We are well aware of Mustafiz's capability and how dangerous he can be for the opposition. We also had some players unavailable in Pakistan. Those who were there didn't play up to the mark. I think we had the full set-up against Sri Lanka and Pakistan [this time]. We have to continue playing in such a manner."

Mustafizur was at his miserly best against Pakistan, conceding at just 2.86 in two games. Taskin took a total of six wickets, while spinners Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain were crucial in the wins in Sri Lanka. Mustafizur had missed two matches in the UAE, while Taskin had missed the series against UAE and Pakistan due to an ankle injury.

Left-arm quick Shoriful Islam wasn't available for the series against Pakistan in May due to an injury, while Bangladesh couldn't field Rishad and Nahid Rana in a game against UAE due to visa issues, and Rana skipped the Pakistan tour on personal grounds.

Litton credited his bowlers for the victories against Pakistan, who were bowled out for low totals in the first two games of the series. "The bowlers definitely had a huge role in this series win," he said. "They bowled out Pakistan for 110 runs [in the first T20I]. Then we defended 133 runs [in the second T20I]. Those were big challenges. We bowled well even today."

In Sri Lanka, Bangladesh lost the first T20I but turned it around to win the last two to seal the series. Litton said that the Bangladesh bowlers corrected their execution in the next game, to go on and win the last two T20Is.

Mustafizur Rahman was at his miserly best in the Pakistan series • BCB

"I think we didn't score enough in that game in Kandy , where 180 was a par score," Litton said. "Sri Lanka were in attacking mode that day. I think we were behind on the execution of our plans. We didn't bowl where we wanted to bowl at the Sri Lankan batters. We followed the same plan and came back into the series (against Sri Lanka)."

Bangladesh's pace bowlers have combined to take 51 wickets, which is 60.71% of all wickets Bangladesh have taken this year in T20Is. What has also impressed is the size of the pace attack. They have used eight pace bowlers this year, accommodating injuries, but in the last two series, Bangladesh have also had the luxury of rotating their fast bowlers.

Litton said workload management will be considered going forward, but they are also looking at a bowler's skillset to determine their selection. "We are fortunate to have some more really good bowlers," he said. "We don't want to lose them early. We want to give them enough opportunities, but we also want to consider their health.