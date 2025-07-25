Stats - Pant level with Sehwag
Duckett and Crawley pile on the runs while Stokes continues to do Stokes things
Fractured foot or not, Rishabh Pant was still able to hit sixes • Getty Images
6 - The number of 350-plus totals for India in this five-match series so far, the most by them in a Test series. Only one team before India have had six 350-plus totals in a Test series - Australia, in three different Ashes series: 1920-21, 1948, and 1989.
90 - Sixes hit by Rishabh Pant in Test cricket, the joint-most by any batter for India, alongside Virender Sehwag. Pant has hit 38 of those against England, the second-most by any batter against an opponent in Tests, behind Ben Stokes' 39 against Australia.
1035 - Runs scored by Pant in Tests in England. He is the first visiting wicketkeeper-batter to complete 1,000 Test runs in any country. Pant's 879 runs in Australia are the second-most in this list.
Pant, in this series so far, has scored 479 runs, the most by any wicketkeeper-batter in a Test series in England. Overall, only five wicketkeeper-batters have scored more runs than Pant in a Test series.
4 - Number of 150-plus stands between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in Tests. No other opening pair has had more than one 150-plus partnership in Tests since December 2022 (when Crawley and Duckett paired for the first time).
They are also only the third opening pair with multiple 150-plus partnerships in a Test series against India, having added 188 earlier in the Leeds Test.
5.18 - The scoring rate during the Crawley-Duckett stand was the second highest for a century opening stand in Tests against India. The highest is 5.51 by David Warner and Ed Cowan, when they added 214 in only 38.5 overs in Perth in 2012. (Complete data for overs in partnerships is available since 1998)
1 - Stokes claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as England Test captain and also his first in this format since September 2017.
He has picked up 16 wickets so far in the four Tests, which is the highest for him in a Test series, and the 129 overs he has bowled so far are also the most.
8 - Consecutive Test matches without a fifty-plus score by a No. 3 for India, before B Sai Sudharsan's 61 in this Test. The previous instance of no fifty-plus scores by India's No. 3s across eight successive Tests was between 1999 and 2000.
Shubman Gill's 90 against New Zealand at Wankhede was the previous fifty by a No. 3 for India. Karun Nair's 40 at Lord's was the highest score by an India No. 3 in the 16 innings. Only once did India have a longer streak without a fifty-plus score from their No. 3s - 17 innings between 1959 and 1961.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo