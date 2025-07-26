Matches (6)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Blast Women League 2 (3)

West Indies vs Australia, 4th T20I at Basseterre, WI vs AUS, Jul 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th T20I (N), Basseterre, July 26, 2025, Australia tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Australia FlagAustralia
Today
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
7 M • 314 Runs • 52.33 Avg • 150.96 SR
R Powell
10 M • 218 Runs • 24.22 Avg • 147.29 SR
JP Inglis
10 M • 320 Runs • 45.71 Avg • 182.85 SR
C Green
7 M • 242 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 147.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AJ Hosein
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 21.33 SR
R Shepherd
8 M • 9 Wkts • 10.53 Econ • 16.77 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 15.85 SR
SA Abbott
6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 14.22 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
AUS
Player
Role
Shai Hope † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jewel Andrew 
Top order Batter
Jediah Blades 
Bowler
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3378
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days26 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Gregory Brathwaite
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
TV Umpire
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Deighton Butler
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
Language
English
Australia in West Indies News

Stats - Tim David shatters T20I records with 37-ball ton

Australia have now chased 200-plus targets most number of times in T20Is

More than a finisher: David soars to new heights

Given the chance to bat at No. 5, David showed what could be possible for him in Australia's T20 side

David smashes fastest T20I century for Australia to make it 3-0

David's breathtaking performance eclipsed that of Shai Hope, who also struck an unbeaten 102

'He's playing beautifully' - Is Green Australia's new T20 middle-order fulcrum?

Green has made three half-centuries in his last three T20Is when batting at No. 4, all in successful chases, and has struck 14 sixes across those innings

Australia go 2-0 up as Inglis and Green sour Russell's farewell

Earlier, Zampa and Maxwell tore through the West Indies top order, taking five wickets between them

