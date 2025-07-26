Matches (6)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Blast Women League 2 (3)
West Indies vs Australia, 4th T20I at Basseterre, WI vs AUS, Jul 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th T20I (N), Basseterre, July 26, 2025, Australia tour of West Indies
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
A
W
L
L
L
Australia
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:28
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WI7 M • 314 Runs • 52.33 Avg • 150.96 SR
10 M • 218 Runs • 24.22 Avg • 147.29 SR
AUS10 M • 320 Runs • 45.71 Avg • 182.85 SR
AUS7 M • 242 Runs • 60.5 Avg • 147.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 21.33 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 10.53 Econ • 16.77 SR
AUS10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 15.85 SR
AUS6 M • 9 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 14.22 SR
Squad
WI
AUS
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3378
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|26 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Australia in West Indies News
Stats - Tim David shatters T20I records with 37-ball ton
Australia have now chased 200-plus targets most number of times in T20Is
More than a finisher: David soars to new heights
Given the chance to bat at No. 5, David showed what could be possible for him in Australia's T20 side
David smashes fastest T20I century for Australia to make it 3-0
David's breathtaking performance eclipsed that of Shai Hope, who also struck an unbeaten 102
'He's playing beautifully' - Is Green Australia's new T20 middle-order fulcrum?
Green has made three half-centuries in his last three T20Is when batting at No. 4, all in successful chases, and has struck 14 sixes across those innings