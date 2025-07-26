Morkel: 'We're trying our best to find ways for Kuldeep to get in'

Morkel was asked repeatedly about the repeated exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav , a unique strike bowler who has not played a single Test on this tour. "I think it's finding when he comes in, how we can find balance and how we can get that batting line-up to be a little bit longer and stronger," Morkel said. "We've seen in the past that we've lost wickets in clumps. Kuldeep is world class and he's bowling really well at the moment, so we're trying our best to find ways for him to get in. But unfortunately, with that, just to balance with batting throws it out a little bit."

Morkel was asked again why India were being so defensive. "I do think at the end of the day you need runs on the board, and for us obviously giving that a little bit of extra batting protection, wanting to get totals of 400-plus," he said. "You need it against England, especially the way they play, their brand of cricket.

"But to be honest, the wicket so far has been dry and it's actually spun a little bit. So that brings Washington into the game. It brings Jaddu [Jadeja] into the game. So Kuldeep, we are trying to find a way for him, but it is just more that consistent runs from our top six that we want so that we can bring a guy like Kuldeep in."

Morkel was asked why the side doesn't think that playing proper strike bowlers also reduces the batters' burden by winning them matches with fewer runs. "There's always an option of going in with quicks and picking your six best bat," Morkel said. "All those discussions we have had or we do discuss. But I think so far in this match, the last two Test matches, the guys who have played have done a good job in terms of spin bowling. We were ever so close to winning that Test match at Lord's. We had a great test match at Edgbaston. So I think so far we've played good cricket, good cricket bar yesterday's bowling performance."

That does bring one to the question of why India couldn't create as much jeopardy as England did after three Tests of looking like a potentially better bowling unit. Morkel felt that India went searching too much on day two, which is when they ended up bowling too straight and leaked runs. He said they were better with their areas on the third day, but they needed more energy on the ball. He was asked about the drop in the pace of the whole unit.

"That's something that we're trying to get our heads around," Morkel said. "On a surface where it gets a little bit flat, you need a little bit of energy behind the ball. I think that's definitely one of the factors for us so far in our bowling innings. Just getting that little bit of extra zip off the wicket to create the opportunities for caught behind and lbw.

Washington Sundar made an immediate impact after being introduced into the attack rather late • Getty Images

"But yeah, I mean to look at the workloads of guys like Siraj and those sort of guys, they've had heavy workloads. Anshul [Kamboj ]'s first Test match so far, and it's important for us to grow and develop a nice fast-bowling unit. So not too much to judge on that. Also, a heavier sort of outfield. But in terms of commitment and effort that the guys have put in, I don't think we can fault that. It's just a good point you made. You need a little bit of energy on the ball on good surfaces where the ball at times is not doing as much."

Kamboj, the debutant who bowled in the late 120kphs, was picked practically straight off the flight ahead of Prasidh Krishna, who has been with the squad. "The discussion going into the Test match was somebody, a bowler that can bowl volume, one guy to bowl overs. Somebody who can ask questions at the stumps, off stump, an accurate sort of bowler. And Anshul, I think I'm sure at domestic level has done that. He's done really well on the India A tour here, and he was a guy whose name's been in the mix for a long time, and they gave him the opportunity for that."

About the lack of bowling for Thakur, Morkel said: "A bit of a tough fit when you have four seamers. When you're going at five runs and over, I think as a captain, you want to bring strike bowlers back to try and take the wickets. Unfortunately, it happened for Shadul in that first Test match as well."